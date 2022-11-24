https://sputniknews.com/20221124/who-is-pakistans-new-army-chief-lt-gen-asim-munir-1104625814.html

Who is Pakistan's New Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir?

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir would be the country's new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).According to Asif, Munir has been appointed to the position "based on merit, law and as per constitution."His name has been sent to President Arif Alvi for approval, in accordance with Pakistani convention.What Is Known About Asim Munir?Lt. Gen. Asim Munir entered the Pakistan Army through the Officers Training School in Mangala before graduating to become a commissioned officer in the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.Munir subsequently rose to become a brigadier before commanding the Northern Areas Force in the Pakistan Army. In 2017, Munir was promoted to the rank of Director-General of Military Intelligence.In September 2018, he became a Lieutenant General and a month later, Munir was appointed the chief of the country's powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).However, only eight months into his tenure, he had to leave the ISI after then-Prime Minister Imran Khan removed him and appointed Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid to the post.After he departed the spy agency, Munir moved to Gujranwala, where he served as the Corps Commander for 24 months before shifting to the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. As Pakistan army chief, Munir will be able to lay claim to many firsts -- he will be the COAS who has been in charge of both Military Intelligence and the ISI in the past.Additionally, he will become the first top commander of the Army who has been conferred with the Sword of Honor award. For the uninitiated, Lt Gen Munir was scheduled to retire in three days (on November 27). But as he has been appointed the new army chief, his tenure will now be extended by three years.

