Western Countries Encourage Ukraine to Make Threats, Take Reckless Approach - Nebenzia

2022-11-24T01:53+0000

2022-11-24T01:53+0000

2022-11-24T01:50+0000

ukraine crisis

vassily nebenzia

un security council (unsc)

volodymyr zelensky

nato

"In the meantime, what we are hearing from Mr. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and his supporters is not at all readiness to achieve peace but rather the language of reckless threats and ultimatums and Western sponsors are only encouraging such reckless approach," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.Ukraine is not in their interest but making huge profits on military issues and to test NATO armaments, he added.Wednesday’s meeting was called for at the last moment. Zelensky was also participating in the briefing with his video recorded statement. Zelensky told the UN Security Council that he is extending an invitation to the United Nations expert mission to visit Ukraine and examine the country’s critical infrastructure.The United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, who was briefing on behalf of the UN, expressed her deep concerns.

