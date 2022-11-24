International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/venezuelan-government-opposition-to-meet-in-mexico-city-this-weekend-after-fruitless-2021-talks-1104614947.html
Venezuelan Government, Opposition to Meet in Mexico City This Weekend After Fruitless 2021 Talks
Venezuelan Government, Opposition to Meet in Mexico City This Weekend After Fruitless 2021 Talks
If successful, the talks could lead to a big boost in the amount of petroleum products the US allows the government of Venezuela to export on the world market. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T02:44+0000
2022-11-24T02:41+0000
americas
venezuela
mexico city
opposition
talks
negotiation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082096980_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb8c83db3c6bee7e737a33153846fdaf.jpg
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and representatives of the Caribbean nation’s opposition parties will meet in Mexico City for political negotiations this weekend, it’s being reported.Neither the Venezuelan presidency nor the opposition parties in question have publicly mentioned the talks, which would be the first of their kind in over a year. But Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that “the dialogue between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume” on “November 25 and 26.”The discussions could lead to the US ending its devastating sanctions against the former major oil exporter, and will also reportedly pertain to upcoming presidential elections and the status of pro-opposition prisoners. According to Reuters, should the talks pan out, “Chevron could win US approval to vastly expand operations in Venezuela as soon as Saturday.”After years of imposing so-called “maximum pressure” sanctions on Venezuela, the US suddenly shifted gears after Russia’s special military operation kicked off on February 24. Biden sent a high-level delegation to Caracas just nine days later, in what was widely derided as a US effort to secure access to Venezuela’s vast petroleum supplies and compensate for Russian oil that US sanctions would make unavailable.But Biden regime insiders have brushed off criticism that their 180-degree shift on Venezuela was a transparent political ploy, with one reportedly insisting recently that any expansion of Caracas’ oil allowance terms would not reflect US desperation on the energy front, but rather a desire “to support the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”This weekend’s talks are set to be hosted by Norway, which facilitated the last attempt at intra-Venezuelan dialogue in October 2021. That effort crumbled abruptly after the Venezuelan government withdrew from discussions in response to the US extradition of Alex Saab, the Venezuelan diplomat who helped the Maduro administration secure trade deals and provide suppliers for their food distribution programs.A spokesperson for the US State Department – which has long been accused of effectively overseeing key Venezuelan opposition parties – reportedly responded to the news that talks are set to resume by stating "we support the Unitary Platform's efforts around negotiations” but claimed “the United States is not a party to negotiations between the Unitary Platform and the Maduro regime, so we defer to the UP on anything further."
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/us-looking-at-venezuela-for-crude-supply-but-not-blanket-sanctions-relief---sources-1104034508.html
americas
venezuela
mexico city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082096980_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c878b7b4b47c3a49f28a4bfb1342d90a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, mexico city, opposition, talks, negotiation
venezuela, mexico city, opposition, talks, negotiation

Venezuelan Government, Opposition to Meet in Mexico City This Weekend After Fruitless 2021 Talks

02:44 GMT 24.11.2022
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixA girl flies a Venezuelan flag during the anniversary of his 1992 failed coup attempt by the late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A girl flies a Venezuelan flag during the anniversary of his 1992 failed coup attempt by the late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
If successful, the talks could lead to a big boost in the amount of petroleum products the US allows the government of Venezuela to export on the world market.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and representatives of the Caribbean nation’s opposition parties will meet in Mexico City for political negotiations this weekend, it’s being reported.
Neither the Venezuelan presidency nor the opposition parties in question have publicly mentioned the talks, which would be the first of their kind in over a year. But Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that “the dialogue between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume” on “November 25 and 26.”
The discussions could lead to the US ending its devastating sanctions against the former major oil exporter, and will also reportedly pertain to upcoming presidential elections and the status of pro-opposition prisoners. According to Reuters, should the talks pan out, “Chevron could win US approval to vastly expand operations in Venezuela as soon as Saturday.”
After years of imposing so-called “maximum pressure” sanctions on Venezuela, the US suddenly shifted gears after Russia’s special military operation kicked off on February 24. Biden sent a high-level delegation to Caracas just nine days later, in what was widely derided as a US effort to secure access to Venezuela’s vast petroleum supplies and compensate for Russian oil that US sanctions would make unavailable.
But Biden regime insiders have brushed off criticism that their 180-degree shift on Venezuela was a transparent political ploy, with one reportedly insisting recently that any expansion of Caracas’ oil allowance terms would not reflect US desperation on the energy front, but rather a desire “to support the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”
In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
Americas
US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sources
11 November, 21:28 GMT
This weekend’s talks are set to be hosted by Norway, which facilitated the last attempt at intra-Venezuelan dialogue in October 2021. That effort crumbled abruptly after the Venezuelan government withdrew from discussions in response to the US extradition of Alex Saab, the Venezuelan diplomat who helped the Maduro administration secure trade deals and provide suppliers for their food distribution programs.
A spokesperson for the US State Department – which has long been accused of effectively overseeing key Venezuelan opposition parties – reportedly responded to the news that talks are set to resume by stating "we support the Unitary Platform's efforts around negotiations” but claimed “the United States is not a party to negotiations between the Unitary Platform and the Maduro regime, so we defer to the UP on anything further."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала