Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots

Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots

A Walmart manager kills six, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro claims electoral fraud, and the US Supreme Court rules on presidential tax files.

Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots A Walmart manager kills six, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro claims electoral fraud, and the US Supreme Court rules on presidential tax files.

Author, economist and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Europe’s economic sovereignty concerns, the European Parliament’s designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terror, continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing, and London’s predicaments in Scotland and north of Ireland.Independent journalist, author and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses increasing violence in Palestine and Israel, Turkish military operations against Kurds in Syria and Iraq, and updates on elections in Brazil.Political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the connection between mental health and COVID lockdowns, the Supreme Court allowing the House access to Trump’s tax returns, the GOP’s desires to impeach President Joe Biden’s officials, a nationwide drug shortage, WikiLeaks’ website falling under attack, and the possibility of an upcoming housing crisis.Mohawk activist and educator and producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast John Kane discusses his fight to get his high school to drop its “Indians” mascot and how it led to New York State to order all public schools to follow suit, the ongoing fight to remove racist mascots in sports and what it means for our understanding of American history.The Misfits also discuss this week’s weird news, including the auctioning of Steve Jobs’ sandals, a poodle stampede in California, and Japan reckoning with the Unification Church.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

