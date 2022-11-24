International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/va-walmart-shooting-congress-and-crypto-ny-bans-native-mascots--1104612029.html
Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots
Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots
A Walmart manager kills six, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro claims electoral fraud, and the US Supreme Court rules on presidential tax files. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T08:33+0000
2022-11-24T08:33+0000
political misfits
israel
palestine
crypto
donald trump
radio
brazil
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104611882_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a286343a2192cd649ac7273617356a51.png
Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots
A Walmart manager kills six, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro claims electoral fraud, and the US Supreme Court rules on presidential tax files.
Author, economist and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Europe’s economic sovereignty concerns, the European Parliament’s designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terror, continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing, and London’s predicaments in Scotland and north of Ireland.Independent journalist, author and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses increasing violence in Palestine and Israel, Turkish military operations against Kurds in Syria and Iraq, and updates on elections in Brazil.Political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the connection between mental health and COVID lockdowns, the Supreme Court allowing the House access to Trump’s tax returns, the GOP’s desires to impeach President Joe Biden’s officials, a nationwide drug shortage, WikiLeaks’ website falling under attack, and the possibility of an upcoming housing crisis.Mohawk activist and educator and producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast John Kane discusses his fight to get his high school to drop its “Indians” mascot and how it led to New York State to order all public schools to follow suit, the ongoing fight to remove racist mascots in sports and what it means for our understanding of American history.The Misfits also discuss this week’s weird news, including the auctioning of Steve Jobs’ sandals, a poodle stampede in California, and Japan reckoning with the Unification Church.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
israel
palestine
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104611882_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e852ba574ec69f64e9de1e4f19788090.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, palestine, crypto, donald trump, аудио, radio, brazil, china
israel, palestine, crypto, donald trump, аудио, radio, brazil, china

Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots

08:33 GMT 24.11.2022
Political Misfits
Va. Walmart Shooting, Congress and Crypto, NY Bans Native Mascots
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
A Walmart manager kills six, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro claims electoral fraud, and the US Supreme Court rules on presidential tax files.
Author, economist and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Europe’s economic sovereignty concerns, the European Parliament’s designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terror, continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing, and London’s predicaments in Scotland and north of Ireland.
Independent journalist, author and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies discusses increasing violence in Palestine and Israel, Turkish military operations against Kurds in Syria and Iraq, and updates on elections in Brazil.
Political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the connection between mental health and COVID lockdowns, the Supreme Court allowing the House access to Trump’s tax returns, the GOP’s desires to impeach President Joe Biden’s officials, a nationwide drug shortage, WikiLeaks’ website falling under attack, and the possibility of an upcoming housing crisis.
Mohawk activist and educator and producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast John Kane discusses his fight to get his high school to drop its “Indians” mascot and how it led to New York State to order all public schools to follow suit, the ongoing fight to remove racist mascots in sports and what it means for our understanding of American history.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s weird news, including the auctioning of Steve Jobs’ sandals, a poodle stampede in California, and Japan reckoning with the Unification Church.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала