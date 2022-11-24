https://sputniknews.com/20221124/us-stooge-kim-jong-uns-sister-blasts-south-korea-for-useless-sanctions-against-pyongyang-1104616824.html
'US Stooge': Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts South Korea for 'Useless' Sanction Push Against Pyongyang
'US Stooge': Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts South Korea for 'Useless' Sanction Push Against Pyongyang
The relations between the two Koreas have escalated over the past months, with Seoul and Pyongyang firing warning shots at each other earlier this month. South... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T07:26+0000
2022-11-24T07:26+0000
2022-11-24T07:33+0000
world
kim yo-jong
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082484829_0:134:1201:809_1920x0_80_0_0_c666539388a129d4e667f8f41ca5c65b.png
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has lambasted South Korea for mulling "useless sanctions" against Pyongyang, calling the government in Seoul US "stooge" and "shameless fools." Kim, who is Deputy Department Director of the WPK Central Committee, addressed the recent statements from South Korean authorities amid escalating tensions between the North and the South.Kim slammed the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, noting that under president Moon, "Seoul was not our target at least," and warning that sanctions against her country would only lead to further deterioration.The South Korean unification ministry responded to the statement, saying that Kim was “trying to rattle our system and instigate an anti-government uprising.”Pyongyang has recently ramped up its missile tests, conducting dozens of them since the start of 2022. North Korea has noted that the military-related activities come in response to "provocations" by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082484829_0:21:1201:921_1920x0_80_0_0_08db63c1d3bebd41a74e3b2d7e7bb430.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
kim yo-jong, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea
kim yo-jong, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea
'US Stooge': Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts South Korea for 'Useless' Sanction Push Against Pyongyang
07:26 GMT 24.11.2022 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 24.11.2022)
The relations between the two Koreas have escalated over the past months, with Seoul and Pyongyang firing warning shots at each other earlier this month. South Korea also conducted joint military drills with the US, as North Korea test-launched a barrage of ballistic missiles.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has lambasted South Korea for mulling "useless sanctions" against Pyongyang, calling the government in Seoul US "stooge" and "shameless fools."
Kim, who is Deputy Department Director of the WPK Central Committee, addressed the recent statements from South Korean authorities amid escalating tensions between the North and the South.
"No sooner had the United States called for 'independent sanctions' against the DPRK than the south Korean puppets disgustingly imitated it. It is clearer that they are the "faithful dog" and stooge of the United States. Every time I see the south Korean stooges behave, I feel dumbfounded. They are no more than a stray dog gnawing at a bone given by the United States. It is ridiculous for them to talk about "sanctions" against us," she said.
Kim slammed the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, noting that under president Moon, "Seoul was not our target
at least," and warning that sanctions against her country would only lead to further deterioration.
"I don't understand why the south Korean people remain onlooker to their "regime" in which Yoon Suk Yeol and his idiots continue to create dangerous situation... I warn the shameless fools once again. The more desperately the United States and the south Korean stooges resort to sanctions and pressure against us, the further our hatred and resentment will grow and it will be a halter strangling their windpipe," the statement concluded.
The South Korean unification ministry responded to the statement, saying that Kim was “trying to rattle our system and instigate an anti-government uprising.”
Pyongyang has recently ramped up its missile tests, conducting dozens of them since the start of 2022. North Korea has noted that the military-related activities come in response to "provocations" by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.