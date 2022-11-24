https://sputniknews.com/20221124/us-stooge-kim-jong-uns-sister-blasts-south-korea-for-useless-sanctions-against-pyongyang-1104616824.html

'US Stooge': Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts South Korea for 'Useless' Sanction Push Against Pyongyang

'US Stooge': Kim Jong-un's Sister Blasts South Korea for 'Useless' Sanction Push Against Pyongyang

24.11.2022

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has lambasted South Korea for mulling "useless sanctions" against Pyongyang, calling the government in Seoul US "stooge" and "shameless fools." Kim, who is Deputy Department Director of the WPK Central Committee, addressed the recent statements from South Korean authorities amid escalating tensions between the North and the South.Kim slammed the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, noting that under president Moon, "Seoul was not our target at least," and warning that sanctions against her country would only lead to further deterioration.The South Korean unification ministry responded to the statement, saying that Kim was “trying to rattle our system and instigate an anti-government uprising.”Pyongyang has recently ramped up its missile tests, conducting dozens of them since the start of 2022. North Korea has noted that the military-related activities come in response to "provocations" by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

