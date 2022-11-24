International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/unrest-in-brazil-dr-fauci-being-deposed-in-court-and-balenciaga-apologizes-1104613455.html
Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes
Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci being deposed in court, and the WHO renaming Monkeypox. 24.11.2022
Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci being deposed in court, and the WHO renaming Monkeypox.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The Globalists Want a Unipolar Order, The EU Ignore war Crimes by Ukraine, and Russia is Pro FamilyTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Bush Family, The Party of War, and The GOP EstablishmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Dutch history, the EU hypocrisy, and the false flag in Poland. Sonja commented on the European Union Parliament's decision to label Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and Russia's response to the decision. Sonja talked about the false claim about Russia striking Poland and the Associated Press reporter who was fired.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the history of Democrats' support for war, a possible Joe Biden impeachment, and how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party. Tyler explained how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party and how the GOP establishment has been pressured to address the border crisis. Tyler discussed the Colorado club shooting and the media's confusion on how to cover the story.We also discuss the scandal around Balenciaga's recent ad campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes

08:35 GMT 24.11.2022
The Backstory
Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci being deposed in court, and the WHO renaming Monkeypox.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The Globalists Want a Unipolar Order, The EU Ignore war Crimes by Ukraine, and Russia is Pro Family

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Bush Family, The Party of War, and The GOP Establishment

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Dutch history, the EU hypocrisy, and the false flag in Poland. Sonja commented on the European Union Parliament's decision to label Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and Russia's response to the decision. Sonja talked about the false claim about Russia striking Poland and the Associated Press reporter who was fired.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the history of Democrats' support for war, a possible Joe Biden impeachment, and how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party. Tyler explained how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party and how the GOP establishment has been pressured to address the border crisis. Tyler discussed the Colorado club shooting and the media's confusion on how to cover the story.
We also discuss the scandal around Balenciaga's recent ad campaign.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
