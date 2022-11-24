https://sputniknews.com/20221124/unrest-in-brazil-dr-fauci-being-deposed-in-court-and-balenciaga-apologizes-1104613455.html

Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes

Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci being deposed in court, and the WHO renaming Monkeypox. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-24T08:35+0000

2022-11-24T08:35+0000

2022-11-24T08:35+0000

the backstory

twitter

colorado

mike gravel

wwiii

eu

gop

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104613206_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0290168c52a1e498afbf41edd43fed4.png

Unrest in Brazil, Dr. Fauci Being Deposed in Court, and Balenciaga Apologizes On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dr. Fauci being deposed in court, and the WHO renaming Monkeypox.

Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The Globalists Want a Unipolar Order, The EU Ignore war Crimes by Ukraine, and Russia is Pro FamilyTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Bush Family, The Party of War, and The GOP EstablishmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Dutch history, the EU hypocrisy, and the false flag in Poland. Sonja commented on the European Union Parliament's decision to label Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and Russia's response to the decision. Sonja talked about the false claim about Russia striking Poland and the Associated Press reporter who was fired.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the history of Democrats' support for war, a possible Joe Biden impeachment, and how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party. Tyler explained how the Bush family infiltrated the Republican party and how the GOP establishment has been pressured to address the border crisis. Tyler discussed the Colorado club shooting and the media's confusion on how to cover the story.We also discuss the scandal around Balenciaga's recent ad campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

colorado

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

twitter, colorado, mike gravel, wwiii, eu, gop, аудио, radio