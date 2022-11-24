https://sputniknews.com/20221124/sierra-leone-mps-in-fistfight-over-electoral-system---video-1104660762.html

Sierra Leone MPs in Fistfight Over Electoral System - Video

Sierra Leone MPs in Fistfight Over Electoral System - Video

A brawl broke out between members of Sierra Leone's ruling SLPP and opposition APC parties over the country's new electoral system in Freetown on Wednesday.The fistfight erupted during a session of parliament while MPs were discussing a plan to ensure proportional representation in local and general elections this 2023.According to reports, the government supported the plan, which requires the parliament's approval.In June 2023, the country’s incumbent President Julius Bio, who was elected in 2018, will confront the opposition leader in a contest for his second presidential term.Last week, MPs passed legislation to implement a gender quota for all elected and appointed positions ahead of next year's elections. According to this legislation, which was the president's main campaign promise in 2018, women will make up one-third of the West African country's parliament.

