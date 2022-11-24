International
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/russian-defense-ministry-reports-ceasefire-violation-by-azerbaijan-in-karabakh-1104667257.html
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, near the settlement of Maghavuz, was reported by the Russian peacekeeping troops... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T23:57+0000
2022-11-24T23:57+0000
nagorno-karabakh
nagorno-karabakh conflict
nagorno-karabakh: flare-up between armenia, azerbaijan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104667112_19:0:732:401_1920x0_80_0_0_a80d19a20fe4224fc0cb5a0b1cd91f97.png
“In the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops one violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side near Maghavuz was reported,” the statement said.The Ministry specified that the incident resulted in no casualties. The Russian command of the peacekeepers in cooperation with representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is investigating the incident.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict-torn region as they started negotiating the border delimitation.
nagorno-karabakh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104667112_108:0:643:401_1920x0_80_0_0_0413e0243115c4b3e4c79158e091ef9f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh: flare-up between armenia, azerbaijan
nagorno-karabakh, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh: flare-up between armenia, azerbaijan

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

23:57 GMT 24.11.2022
© BBC NewsNagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
© BBC News
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, near the settlement of Maghavuz, was reported by the Russian peacekeeping troops on Thursday, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
“In the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops one violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side near Maghavuz was reported,” the statement said.
The Ministry specified that the incident resulted in no casualties. The Russian command of the peacekeepers in cooperation with representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is investigating the incident.
The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict-torn region as they started negotiating the border delimitation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала