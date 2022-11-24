https://sputniknews.com/20221124/russian-defense-ministry-reports-ceasefire-violation-by-azerbaijan-in-karabakh-1104667257.html

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, near the settlement of Maghavuz, was reported by the Russian peacekeeping troops... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

“In the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops one violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side near Maghavuz was reported,” the statement said.The Ministry specified that the incident resulted in no casualties. The Russian command of the peacekeepers in cooperation with representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is investigating the incident.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of a ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict-torn region as they started negotiating the border delimitation.

