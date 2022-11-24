https://sputniknews.com/20221124/russia-slams-unacceptable-us-bio-weapons-research-near-its-borders-1104657931.html

Russia Slams 'Unacceptable' US Bio Weapons Research Near Its Borders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that the United States has been researching pathogens near the Russian border for use in its biological weapons program, the... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Russia finds it "unacceptable," he added, that foreign military officials working in countries bordering Russia have been sampling human pathogens and exporting national collections of infectious diseases, including extremely dangerous and vaccine-resistant strains.The senior Russian diplomat spoke at a briefing ahead of the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, which will take place in Switzerland from November 28 to December 16. The convention prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons, and advocates their destruction.After the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine, Russian forces discovered multiple US-funded facilites with evidence of biowarfare studies. At first, the White House denied such activities, but in June 2022, the US admitted funding 46 biolabs in Ukraine. However, both Washington and Kiev deny that the labs served military purposes, claiming they were being used for peaceful research only.

