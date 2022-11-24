Russia Slams 'Unacceptable' US Bio Weapons Research Near Its Borders
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that the United States has been researching pathogens near the Russian border for use in its biological weapons program, the deputy Russian foreign minister in charge of arms control said Thursday.
"Russia has every reason to believe that components of biological weapons have been developed in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders. In particular, we have observed the US and its allies conducting biological warfare research beyond their national borders, including on our neighbors’ territory," Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.
Russia finds it "unacceptable," he added, that foreign military officials working in countries bordering Russia have been sampling human pathogens and exporting national collections of infectious diseases, including extremely dangerous and vaccine-resistant strains.
Cropped excerpt from Russian Defence Ministry briefing slide showing locations of suspected US-controlled biolabs in Nigeria, including two in Abuja, one in Zaria, and one in the capital, Lagos.
Cropped excerpt from Russian Defence Ministry briefing slide showing locations of suspected US-controlled biolabs in Nigeria, including two in Abuja, one in Zaria, and one in the capital, Lagos.
The senior Russian diplomat spoke at a briefing ahead of the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, which will take place in Switzerland from November 28 to December 16. The convention prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons, and advocates their destruction.
After the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine, Russian forces discovered multiple US-funded facilites with evidence of biowarfare studies. At first, the White House denied such activities, but in June 2022, the US admitted funding 46 biolabs in Ukraine. However, both Washington and Kiev deny that the labs served military purposes, claiming they were being used for peaceful research only.