Russia Ready to Mediate Organization of Syria-Turkey Talks at Different Levels
Contacts between the sides at different levels must be continued, as there are a lot of issues that Turkey and Syria can resolve through direct communication with each other, including, of course, at the level of foreign ministers, the diplomat added.According to him, Moscow is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad.The diplomat also expressed hope that Turkey may still refrain from conducting a ground operation in Syria, adding that Kurds' increased activity in the country is likely directed by the US.He also noted that there is no need to revise the memorandum of understanding on Syria between Russia and Turkey, as the agreements are still in force, noting that Moscow is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under the document.On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered are to be terrorist organizations by Ankara. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the op.
ASTANA, November 24 (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to mediate theorganization of negotiations between Syria and Turkey at different levels, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The issue of Turkish-Syrian rapprochement and normalization of relations has been singled out by our President Vladimir Putin as a priority — the settlement of the Syrian conflict itself largely depends on this. The issue is very important, and, of course, we are ready to provide all possible support, mediation assistance for the organization of such negotiations at various levels," Lavrentyev said.
Contacts between the sides at different levels must be continued, as there are a lot of issues that Turkey and Syria can resolve through direct communication with each other, including, of course, at the level of foreign ministers, the diplomat added.
According to him, Moscow is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad.
"I think Moscow will be ready to provide [a platform for the meeeting] if there is a mutual desire of the two sides. I do not even doubt it," Lavrentyev said.
The diplomat also expressed hope that Turkey may still refrain from conducting a ground operation in Syria, adding that Kurds' increased activity in the country is likely directed by the US.
"And recently, this intensification of the activities of Kurds against Iran and of Syrian Kurds against Turkey, probably, is happening for some reason, and an experienced conductor is probably behind this," Lavrentyev said. “It can be said here without any ambiguity that the United States is most likely behind this. Because the United States also supports the Iranian Kurds, inciting them to protest. The Americans, of course, supply the northeast of Syria with weapons and food - the Kurds, of course, are very dependent on them".
He also noted that there is no need to revise the memorandum of understanding on Syria between Russia and Turkey, as the agreements are still in force, noting that Moscow is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under the document.
On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation
against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered are to be terrorist organizations by Ankara. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the op.