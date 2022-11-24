https://sputniknews.com/20221124/russia-ready-to-mediate-organization-of-syria-turkey-talks-at-different-levels-1104620366.html

Russia Ready to Mediate Organization of Syria-Turkey Talks at Different Levels

Contacts between the sides at different levels must be continued, as there are a lot of issues that Turkey and Syria can resolve through direct communication with each other, including, of course, at the level of foreign ministers, the diplomat added.According to him, Moscow is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad.The diplomat also expressed hope that Turkey may still refrain from conducting a ground operation in Syria, adding that Kurds' increased activity in the country is likely directed by the US.He also noted that there is no need to revise the memorandum of understanding on Syria between Russia and Turkey, as the agreements are still in force, noting that Moscow is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under the document.On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered are to be terrorist organizations by Ankara. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the op.

