https://sputniknews.com/20221124/report-us-military-likely-behind-dozens-of-fake-facebook-instagram-accounts-1104614673.html

Report: US Military Likely Behind Dozens of Fake Facebook, Instagram Accounts

Report: US Military Likely Behind Dozens of Fake Facebook, Instagram Accounts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A network of Facebook and Instagram accounts were likely run by people associated with the US military and focused on audiences in a... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-24T02:27+0000

2022-11-24T02:27+0000

2022-11-24T02:24+0000

americas

us military

meta

fake account

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861670_0:157:1920:1237_1920x0_80_0_0_7a1d5a3d4b513d5a2aeb2fe61683dd49.jpg

"We removed 39 Facebook accounts, 16 Pages, two Groups, and 26 accounts on Instagram for violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior," the Tuesday report read. "[O]ur investigation found links to individuals associated with the US military."This network originated in the United States and focused on a number of countries including Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen, the report added.The operation of the fake accounts ran across multiple internet services, including Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram, as well as Russia-based VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, according to the report.Pentagon spokesperson Cesar Santiago remarked Wednesday that the Defense Department was aware of the findings in the social media giant's quarterly adversarial threat report, but declined to give a comment."We we look into and assess any information" released in the report, Santiago underscored.The company's report comes after a September Washington Post report detailed that the Pentagon had opened a review into how its clandestine psychological operations were being conducted. The review came after complaints were raised about the US military's influence via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.In September, the media giant announced it took down 1,600 fake accounts for allegedly spreading Russian propaganda about the situation in Ukraine. Also in September, the company took down 81 Facebook accounts, eight Pages, one Group, and two accounts on Instagram that were allegedly related to China.Russia designated Meta as an extremist organization on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/report-pentagon-orders-review-of-us-clandestine-ops-after-social-media-takedowns-of-fake-accounts-1100982978.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military, meta, fake account, instagram