https://sputniknews.com/20221124/occulist-kills-couple-having-sex-with-superglue-in-indias-rajasthan-1104618082.html

Occulist Kills Couple Having Sex With Superglue in India's Rajasthan

Occulist Kills Couple Having Sex With Superglue in India's Rajasthan

Local police revealed that both the victims were in extramarital affairs and used to visit the temple, where they sought the guidance of a local occultist on a... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-24T07:23+0000

2022-11-24T07:23+0000

2022-11-24T07:23+0000

india

rajasthan

murder

murder

murder

murder suspect

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/40/1029604004_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_7013ca526f8a3395fb9386c0b8c4c981.jpg

Rajasthan's state police claim to have solved an unusual double murder mystery after a couple was found dead in a forest in Udaipur last week. Weirdly enough, the couple was naked and glued together.The police investigation found that a well-known occultist (Tantrik) in the area, Bhavesh Kumar, was behind the murder of Rahul Meena, a 30-year-old teacher, and his wife, Sonu Kunwar, 28.The relationship between the couple and the occultist turned murkier, when Kumar told Sonu one day that her husband was having an affair with another woman. The couple threatened to file a defamation suit against him and to file a case of molestation against Kumar.It was after that, according to the police, that the 52-year-old occultist decided to kill them. He brought 50 packets of superglue and called Meena and Kumar to the Kela Bawdi forest area in Udaipur district on November 18.Later, the occultist slit the man's throat and stabbed the woman. The man's genitals also appeared cut, police said.

rajasthan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

tantrik murder, oculist, udaipur murder, couple found dead, superglue murder