Occulist Kills Couple Having Sex With Superglue in India's Rajasthan

Local police revealed that both the victims were in extramarital affairs and used to visit the temple, where they sought the guidance of a local occultist on a regular basis; he would later murder them.
Rajasthan's state police claim to have solved an unusual double murder mystery
after a couple was found dead in a forest in Udaipur last week.
Weirdly enough, the couple was naked and glued together.
The police investigation found that a well-known occultist (Tantrik) in the area, Bhavesh Kumar, was behind the murder of Rahul Meena, a 30-year-old teacher, and his wife, Sonu Kunwar, 28.
The relationship between the couple and the occultist turned murkier, when Kumar told Sonu one day that her husband was having an affair with another woman. The couple threatened to file a defamation suit against him and to file a case of molestation
against Kumar.
It was after that, according to the police, that the 52-year-old occultist decided to kill them. He brought 50 packets of superglue and called Meena and Kumar to the Kela Bawdi forest area in Udaipur district on November 18.
Police alleged that the occultist suggested that the lovers have sex in the forest to rid them of their troubles. He then poured the superglue on them, and as they tried to get rid of the glue, they hurt themselves, including their genitals.
Later, the occultist slit the man's throat and stabbed the woman. The man's genitals also appeared cut, police said.