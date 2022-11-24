https://sputniknews.com/20221124/mangaluru-blast-obscure-islamic-group-claims-responsibility-threatens-new-attacks-1104627770.html

Mangaluru Blast: Obscure Islamic Group Claims Responsibility, Threatens New Attacks

A low-intensity bomb packed in a pressure cooker exploded in Karnataka state's Mangaluru city in India last week. The main suspect, Mohammad Shariq, 24, was... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Obscure group the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) claimed responsibility on Thursday for the blast that struck Managaluru's Kankanadi area in India's Karnataka state last weekend. The group also threatening to carry out another attack in the near future.“Our brother’s attempt to attack Kadri Hindu temple has failed. This attack was not successful. The state and central agencies are trying to arrest our brothers. They are chasing them. However, we have been successful in getting out of the clutches of agencies. In future, another attack will be made,” the IRC statement read.A local Police commander told Indian news agencies that the statement from the Islamic terror group was released to derail investigations, adding: “We will initiate a special probe into this and dig out the invisible hands involved.”The initial investigation revealed that the cooker bomb, which was placed in a moving auto-rickshaw, was designed to carry out a large-scale attack to fuel communal tension in the coastal region and the state.The attacker initially targeted Karnataka state chief Basavaraj Bommai’s program which was promptly canceled. Hence, they changed the plan and allegedly decided to blast it at a children’s fest organized by Keshava Smrithi Samvardhana Samithi, linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiaya Janata Party.

