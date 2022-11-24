https://sputniknews.com/20221124/man-arrested-in-india-after-allegedly-killing-wife-by-injecting-her-with-drugs-1104617550.html

Man Arrested in India After Allegedly Killing Wife by Injecting Her With Drugs

The “Crime in India” report for 2021, prepared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), listed “love affairs” as the motive for murder in 1,566 cases. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

A man has been arrested in the Pune district of India’s Maharashtra state after allegedly killing his wife by injecting her with lethal drugs and trying to make it look like a suicide, police said on Thursday.He has been identified as 23-year-old Swapnil Sawant, while the deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kshetre.The police told local media that Sawant worked at a private hospital in Pune and was having an affair with a colleague; he had plans to marry her.According to a police official, Sawant and Kshetre got married five months ago and were living in a rented accommodation.“The accused took the victim to a hospital in a serious condition on November 14, where she was declared dead. He informed that she has tried to commit suicide,” the police official said.The inspector further stated that a case has been registered against Sawant under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that an investigation is underway.

