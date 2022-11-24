LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Gorlovka in DPR, Authorities Say

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, when the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked for help in defending themselves against intensifying Ukrainian attacks. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in high-precision strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to Moscow, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
According to Kiev, almost half of the country's energy system has not been operating due to missile strikes.
04:56 GMT 24.11.2022
Russia Not Planning Hasty Measures Over Poland's Reaction to 'Missile Incident' - Moscow
Moscow is not planning to take hasty measures because of Warsaw's reaction to the "missile incident" but will take it into account in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.
The ministry recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry on November 15 "requested Russia's explanations" over the landing of missiles on Polish territory. The ministry added that the Russian Defense Ministry has provided exhaustive information about the non-involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in the "missile incident."
"We are not planning to take any hasty measures in this context, but we will take it into account in the general context of our relations with Poland," the ministry said.