LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Gorlovka in DPR, Authorities Say

Russia Not Planning Hasty Measures Over Poland's Reaction to 'Missile Incident' - Moscow

Moscow is not planning to take hasty measures because of Warsaw's reaction to the "missile incident" but will take it into account in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

The ministry recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry on November 15 "requested Russia's explanations" over the landing of missiles on Polish territory. The ministry added that the Russian Defense Ministry has provided exhaustive information about the non-involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in the "missile incident."