God Took His Sight, But Gave Him Absolute Hearing, Thus Sings ‘Serbian Bocelli’

Nemanja was born in Belgrade 23 years ago. When the child was one month old, it became clear that he was blind, a fact that changed his parents' lives. After much anguish and effort, they've now come to treasure his unique gifts.After completing elementary and secondary music school, he graduated from the country's music academy. He studied to be a music teacher and is now preparing to defend his master's thesis.Perfect Pitch at Age FiveThis young man of incredible talent discovered that he had perfect pitch by accident when he was only five years old.His dad is also a musician, a rocker, Nemanja says, and now he has a band that plays parties because he has to make a living. He also has to pay for his lessons. His education has presented added complications: he lives in a country where few people have a real understanding of his special needs, so there are obstacles everywhere.Fortunately, he took a bus to an elementary school that shuttled blind children, and in high school he got a personal assistant. She also helped him prepare for his entrance exams: he didn't make a single mistake.Bocelli As a Role ModelWhen asked how important music is to him, he makes an allusion to a river with a never-ending flow of water that carries itself with its beauty. He almost feels sorry for people with vision who cannot fully tap into the beauty of music and all it has to offer.His role model is, first of all, Andrea Bocelli, a famous Italian tenor from whom he's learned a lot, especially in the way that he venerates the traditions of his people. Bocelli is trying to save Neapolitan songs from oblivion, and Nemanja sings Serbian folk songs when he can.Sports FanNemanja not only sings opera music and folk songs but also enjoys singing the Belgrade Crvena Zvezda Anthem. According to him, his second greatest love after music is his love for soccer.Our interlocutor says that in Serbia it is very difficult to earn a living singing, and there is a lot of competition between artists who perform classical music. The media do not pay much attention to this either, so he is grateful to Sputnik and says that he tries to respond to every invitation to perform.In addition to preparing for his master's thesis, Nemanja Crnatovic is currently intensively studying Russian. He remembers some from elementary school, and now he has decided to learn it completely.Family Above All ElseThis young artist enjoys the boundless support of his family, from his mother and father, who is currently his PR manager, as well as his sister, who is four years younger than him.Nemanja wants to one day have a family of his own: “Family is very important for acting. Indeed, a man's life is better when he has a partner by his side, but also when he has children. Besides singing in halls all over Europe, I have a great desire to start a family one day.”Our interlocutor also expresses support for other blind singers and is calling for a change in the training system at the Academy of Music in Belgrade, stating that the blind often face discrimination there.His future plans are to find a professional manager or agent who could arrange his performances abroad.

