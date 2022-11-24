https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ghana-president-akufo-addo-meets-black-stars-ahead-of-fifa-2022-match-against-portugal-1104660382.html
Ghana President Akufo-Addo Meets 'Black Stars' Ahead of FIFA 2022 Match Against Portugal
Ghana President Akufo-Addo Meets ‘Black Stars’ Ahead of FIFA 2022 Match Against Portugal
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Thursday morning to attend his country’s match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Portugal.Upon his arrival, the president visited Ghana’s national team hotel to show his support for the “Black Stars” ahead of their anticipated first game at the tournament.The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is Ghana’s fourth in the history of the tournament. The Black Stars qualified to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cups.Ghana’s opponent, Portugal, has qualified the FIFA World Cup seven times in 1966, 1986 and 2002; since 2002, the Navigators have been a regular participant of the world’s biggest football tournament.President Nana Akufo-Addo is considered the fourth African state leader to arrive in Doha for the FIFA 2022. The other three official high-profile African leaders invited to attend the tournament are Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Mack Sall of Senegal, and George Weah of Liberia.
Ghana President Akufo-Addo Meets ‘Black Stars’ Ahead of FIFA 2022 Match Against Portugal
14:41 GMT 24.11.2022
The Ghanaian national team is scheduled to kick off their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a hot game against Portugal on Thursday. The match is set to start at 4pm (GMT) at the 947 Stadium.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Thursday morning to attend his country’s match at the FIFA World Cup 2022
against Portugal.
Upon his arrival, the president visited Ghana’s national team hotel to show his support for the “Black Stars” ahead of their anticipated first game at the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is Ghana’s fourth in the history of the tournament. The Black Stars qualified to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cups.
Ghana’s opponent, Portugal, has qualified the FIFA World Cup seven times in 1966, 1986 and 2002; since 2002, the Navigators have been a regular participant of the world’s biggest football tournament.
President Nana Akufo-Addo is considered the fourth African state leader to arrive in Doha
for the FIFA 2022. The other three official high-profile African leaders invited to attend the tournament are Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Mack Sall of Senegal, and George Weah of Liberia.