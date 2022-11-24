https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ghana-president-akufo-addo-meets-black-stars-ahead-of-fifa-2022-match-against-portugal-1104660382.html

Ghana President Akufo-Addo Meets ‘Black Stars’ Ahead of FIFA 2022 Match Against Portugal

Ghana President Akufo-Addo Meets ‘Black Stars’ Ahead of FIFA 2022 Match Against Portugal

This article is about the visit of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo to his country's national team ahead of the ‘Black Stars’ first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Portugal

2022-11-24T14:41+0000

2022-11-24T14:41+0000

2022-11-24T14:42+0000

africa

west africa

ghana

sport

fifa world cup 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104660740_14:0:3655:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c49bcb5b8cb1b984bdfed36faefd4653.jpg

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Thursday morning to attend his country’s match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Portugal.Upon his arrival, the president visited Ghana’s national team hotel to show his support for the “Black Stars” ahead of their anticipated first game at the tournament.The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is Ghana’s fourth in the history of the tournament. The Black Stars qualified to Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cups.Ghana’s opponent, Portugal, has qualified the FIFA World Cup seven times in 1966, 1986 and 2002; since 2002, the Navigators have been a regular participant of the world’s biggest football tournament.President Nana Akufo-Addo is considered the fourth African state leader to arrive in Doha for the FIFA 2022. The other three official high-profile African leaders invited to attend the tournament are Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Mack Sall of Senegal, and George Weah of Liberia.

africa

west africa

ghana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

ghana president akufo-addo, akufo-addo in qatar, 2022 qatar world cup, ghana's soccer team, ghanaian national team