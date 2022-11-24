International
LIVE: Fans Gather in Rio de Janeiro Fan Zone to Watch Brazil-Serbia World Cup Match
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/french-parliament-passes-bill-on-constitutional-right-to-abortion-in-first-reading-1104666342.html
French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading
French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted on Thursday in its first reading in favor of an amendment to... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T20:22+0000
2022-11-24T20:22+0000
france
emmanuel macron
abortion
abortion rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_0:138:2519:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f145bc97000c1145beca108161d686.jpg
The meeting was broadcast on the parliament's website.The amendment to the country's legislation, put forward by lawmakers of the left-wing France Unbowed party, reads that the law guarantees legal access and exercise of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.The statute was supported by 337 lawmakers and opposed by 32.The amendment still needs to be approved by the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. In July, the European Parliament said that the right to abortion should be included in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_131:0:2386:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_d79ade7938a2b50f06479526b8051850.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron, abortion, abortion rights
france, emmanuel macron, abortion, abortion rights

French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading

20:22 GMT 24.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC GAILLARDFrance's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy to present the La Revue nationale strategique (RNS), a new military programming law (2024-2030), on the amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, Southern France on November 9, 2022. - Emmanuel Macron is on a one-day visit to present the major strategic challenges that France must face, in a global geopolitical grammar disrupted by the war in Ukraine.
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy to present the La Revue nationale strategique (RNS), a new military programming law (2024-2030), on the amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude docked in the French Navy base of Toulon, Southern France on November 9, 2022. - Emmanuel Macron is on a one-day visit to present the major strategic challenges that France must face, in a global geopolitical grammar disrupted by the war in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC GAILLARD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted on Thursday in its first reading in favor of an amendment to enshrine women's right to abortion in the constitution.
The meeting was broadcast on the parliament's website.
The amendment to the country's legislation, put forward by lawmakers of the left-wing France Unbowed party, reads that the law guarantees legal access and exercise of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.
The statute was supported by 337 lawmakers and opposed by 32.
The amendment still needs to be approved by the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.
In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. In July, the European Parliament said that the right to abortion should be included in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала