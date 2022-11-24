https://sputniknews.com/20221124/french-parliament-passes-bill-on-constitutional-right-to-abortion-in-first-reading-1104666342.html
French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading
French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted on Thursday in its first reading in favor of an amendment to... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T20:22+0000
2022-11-24T20:22+0000
2022-11-24T20:22+0000
france
emmanuel macron
abortion
abortion rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_0:138:2519:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f145bc97000c1145beca108161d686.jpg
The meeting was broadcast on the parliament's website.The amendment to the country's legislation, put forward by lawmakers of the left-wing France Unbowed party, reads that the law guarantees legal access and exercise of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.The statute was supported by 337 lawmakers and opposed by 32.The amendment still needs to be approved by the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. In July, the European Parliament said that the right to abortion should be included in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103951922_131:0:2386:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_d79ade7938a2b50f06479526b8051850.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, emmanuel macron, abortion, abortion rights
france, emmanuel macron, abortion, abortion rights
French Parliament Passes Bill on Constitutional Right to Abortion in First Reading
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, voted on Thursday in its first reading in favor of an amendment to enshrine women's right to abortion in the constitution.
The meeting was broadcast on the parliament's website.
The amendment to the country's legislation, put forward by lawmakers of the left-wing France Unbowed party, reads that the law guarantees legal access and exercise of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy.
The statute was supported by 337 lawmakers and opposed by 32.
The amendment still needs to be approved by the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.
In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. In July, the European Parliament said that the right to abortion should be included in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.