French NGOs Banned in Mali: ‘Evil of France Has Not Yet Begun in Africa’

This article is about a geopolitical expert discussing hot topics such as the ban on French-funded NGOs in Mali and Emmanuel Macron's attempts to restore ties with Africa.

2022-11-24T12:19+0000

The French President recently announced the restoration of ties with the African continent as a priority of his mandate. However, this mission may "never" be accomplished, "and not only with Mali, but with all of Africa," Adama Diabate, a geopolitical specialist and deputy director of the University Institute of Territorial Development (IUDT) at the University of Bamako, told Sputnik.The expert noted an “awakening among Africans, and not only among intellectuals, who have finally understood the substance of the relationship, which was a one-sided exploitation of Africa.”The Situation Concerning NGOs in MaliAddressing the issue of Mali's transitional government banning French-funded non-governmental organizations, Diabate said this would “create a lot of problems for the French in general.”“As you can guess, they work through these NGOs here (...). That is, these NGOs are directly linked to the Quai d'Orsay (France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs – ed. note Sputnik). Officially we don't say that, but we know about it.”Western PressureThe analyst also commented on the Mali Foreign Affairs Minister's statement that Western countries were imposing their values on Africa and neglecting the fact that they could actively participate in international relations.According to Diabate, Westerners, who “have been living off the colonies, the swindling” for 500 years, “are mentally raised and educated in the sense that everyone must serve them.”

