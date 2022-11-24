https://sputniknews.com/20221124/eastern-europe-arms-production-highest-since-cold-war-as-money-funneled-to-ukraine-1104662466.html

Eastern Europe Arms Production Highest Since Cold War as Money Funneled to Ukraine

Russia's special operation in Ukraine has been underway for nine months. Despite calls from western countries for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, they...

Despite the depletion of their own arsenals, western countries continue to provide Ukraine with ammunition, accouterment and other miscellaneous weapons.Arms companies of Poland and the Czech Republic - two countries which have been among the top ten supplying weapons to Ukraine - face astonishing commercial success.Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (Polish Armaments Group, PAG) has delivered artillery and mortar systems, howitzers, bulletproof vests, small arms and ammunition to Ukraine.Likewise, "Ukraine has received nearly 50 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) [worth] of weapons and equipment from Czech companies, about 95% of which were commercial deliveries and Czech arms exports this year will be the highest since 1989," said Czech Deputy Defense Minister Tomas Kopecny.The continued military support from western countries to Ukraine comes despite these nations claiming they want a peaceful resolution to the conflict.Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated that Moscow is striking infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in response to the West "pumping weapons" into the country and Kiev's "reckless calls for a military victory."

