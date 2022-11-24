https://sputniknews.com/20221124/eastern-europe-arms-production-highest-since-cold-war-as-money-funneled-to-ukraine-1104662466.html
Russia's special operation in Ukraine has been underway for nine months. Despite calls from western countries for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, they...
Russia's special operation in Ukraine has been underway for nine months. Despite calls from western countries for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, they continue to pour money into military assistance for Kiev.
Despite the depletion of their own arsenals, western countries continue to provide Ukraine with ammunition, accouterment and other miscellaneous weapons.
Arms companies of Poland and the Czech Republic - two countries which have been
among the top ten supplying weapons to Ukraine - face astonishing commercial success.
Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (Polish Armaments Group, PAG) has delivered artillery and mortar systems, howitzers, bulletproof vests, small arms and ammunition to Ukraine.
PAG now plans to invest up to eight billion zlotys ($1.8 billion) over the next decade, more than double its pre-war target, said Sebastian Chwalek, CEO of Poland's PAG.
Likewise, "Ukraine has received nearly 50 billion crowns ($2.1 billion) [worth] of weapons and equipment from Czech companies, about 95% of which were commercial deliveries and Czech arms exports this year will be the highest since 1989," said Czech Deputy Defense Minister Tomas Kopecny.
The continued military support from western countries to Ukraine comes despite these nations claiming they want a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated that Moscow is striking infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in response to the West "pumping weapons" into the country and Kiev's "reckless calls for a military victory."