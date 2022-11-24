International
Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport
Eco-activists belonging to a group called “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have managed to block a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt.The activists managed to bypass the fence surrounding the airport and positioned themselves at one of the runways, with several people gluing themselves to the tarmac while others rode around on bicycles.The protesters also brandished a banner that said: “We all need to take responsibility now and tell our government that we all want Klimaticket and the introduction of speed limits."While this stunt resulted in the runway being closed for some time, the situation has since been resolved and things returned to normal at the airport.
Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport

18:10 GMT 24.11.2022
Eco-activists belonging to a group called “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have managed to block a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt.
The activists managed to bypass the fence surrounding the airport and positioned themselves at one of the runways, with several people gluing themselves to the tarmac while others rode around on bicycles.
The protesters also brandished a banner that said: “We all need to take responsibility now and tell our government that we all want Klimaticket and the introduction of speed limits."
While this stunt resulted in the runway being closed for some time, the situation has since been resolved and things returned to normal at the airport.
