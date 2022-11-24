https://sputniknews.com/20221124/climate-activists-glue-themselves-to-tarmac-at-berlin-airport-1104665075.html
Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport
Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport
The activists’ actions resulted in the runway being closed for some time, but the situation has since been resolved. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T18:10+0000
2022-11-24T18:10+0000
2022-11-24T18:10+0000
world
berlin
airport
runway
climate
activists
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104665207_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_100bbb2d58c5655e3f0f8e001ab45c96.jpg
Eco-activists belonging to a group called “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have managed to block a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt.The activists managed to bypass the fence surrounding the airport and positioned themselves at one of the runways, with several people gluing themselves to the tarmac while others rode around on bicycles.The protesters also brandished a banner that said: “We all need to take responsibility now and tell our government that we all want Klimaticket and the introduction of speed limits."While this stunt resulted in the runway being closed for some time, the situation has since been resolved and things returned to normal at the airport.
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104665207_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_406c80c7c82c636420328ff6c64467ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
berlin, airport, runway, climate, activists, protest
berlin, airport, runway, climate, activists, protest
Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport
The activists’ actions resulted in the runway being closed for some time, but the situation has since been resolved.
Eco-activists belonging to a group called “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have managed to block a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt.
The activists managed to bypass the fence surrounding the airport and positioned themselves at one of the runways, with several people gluing themselves to the tarmac while others rode around on bicycles.
The protesters also brandished a banner that said: “We all need to take responsibility now and tell our government that we all want Klimaticket and the introduction of speed limits."
While this stunt resulted in the runway being closed for some time, the situation has since been resolved and things returned to normal at the airport.