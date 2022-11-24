https://sputniknews.com/20221124/climate-activists-glue-themselves-to-tarmac-at-berlin-airport-1104665075.html

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Tarmac at Berlin Airport

The activists’ actions resulted in the runway being closed for some time, but the situation has since been resolved. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-24T18:10+0000

2022-11-24T18:10+0000

2022-11-24T18:10+0000

world

berlin

airport

runway

climate

activists

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104665207_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_100bbb2d58c5655e3f0f8e001ab45c96.jpg

Eco-activists belonging to a group called “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) have managed to block a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt.The activists managed to bypass the fence surrounding the airport and positioned themselves at one of the runways, with several people gluing themselves to the tarmac while others rode around on bicycles.The protesters also brandished a banner that said: “We all need to take responsibility now and tell our government that we all want Klimaticket and the introduction of speed limits."While this stunt resulted in the runway being closed for some time, the situation has since been resolved and things returned to normal at the airport.

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

berlin, airport, runway, climate, activists, protest