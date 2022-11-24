https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ban-on-women-entering-historic-mosque-solo-sparks-debate-in-india-1104629259.html
Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India
Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India
Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, Jama Masjid mosque is one of the key tourist attractions in Delhi, drawing thousands of people... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T12:39+0000
2022-11-24T12:39+0000
2022-11-24T12:39+0000
india
mosques
mosque
delhi
new delhi
muslim
muslim
women
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104657572_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a984e9ed3eec0c9f8e9146eefc59200.jpg
Women have been banned from entering India's Jama Masjid mosque unless they're accompanied by a man, a mosque spokesperson revealed on Thursday."Jama Masjid is a place of worship, and people are welcome. But girls/women coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari told Indian media in a clarification. However, hours after the new order, Swati Maliwal, chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the mosque authority, describing the new rule as a violation of women's rights. In 2019, the mosque authority banned shooting videos with music on the mosque premises. Meanwhile, activists took to social media to criticize the mosque authority for its decision.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104657572_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9be294dfcba93358e41752cc8a200aac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
jama masjid, woman entry ban, jama masjid ban woman, ban on women entering mosques, mosque ban
jama masjid, woman entry ban, jama masjid ban woman, ban on women entering mosques, mosque ban
Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, Jama Masjid mosque is one of the key tourist attractions in Delhi, drawing thousands of people everyday. It's latest move has been protested by women's rights groups.
Women have been banned from entering India's Jama Masjid mosque
unless they're accompanied by a man, a mosque spokesperson revealed on Thursday.
"Jama Masjid is a place of worship, and people are welcome. But girls/women coming alone
and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari told Indian media in a clarification.
However, hours after the new order, Swati Maliwal, chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the mosque authority, describing the new rule as a violation of women's rights.
Sabiullah Khan, the public relations Officer for Jama Masjid, said: "The ban is to prevent women from shooting videos for social media as it disturbs the people who are there to offer namaaz. No restrictions on families or married couples."
In 2019, the mosque authority banned shooting videos with music on the mosque premises.
Meanwhile, activists took to social media to criticize the mosque authority for its decision.