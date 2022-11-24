https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ban-on-women-entering-historic-mosque-solo-sparks-debate-in-india-1104629259.html

Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India

Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, Jama Masjid mosque is one of the key tourist attractions in Delhi, drawing thousands of people... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Women have been banned from entering India's Jama Masjid mosque unless they're accompanied by a man, a mosque spokesperson revealed on Thursday."Jama Masjid is a place of worship, and people are welcome. But girls/women coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari told Indian media in a clarification. However, hours after the new order, Swati Maliwal, chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the mosque authority, describing the new rule as a violation of women's rights. In 2019, the mosque authority banned shooting videos with music on the mosque premises. Meanwhile, activists took to social media to criticize the mosque authority for its decision.

