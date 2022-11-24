International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ban-on-women-entering-historic-mosque-solo-sparks-debate-in-india-1104629259.html
Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India
Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India
Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, Jama Masjid mosque is one of the key tourist attractions in Delhi, drawing thousands of people... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T12:39+0000
2022-11-24T12:39+0000
india
mosques
mosque
delhi
new delhi
muslim
muslim
women
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104657572_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a984e9ed3eec0c9f8e9146eefc59200.jpg
Women have been banned from entering India's Jama Masjid mosque unless they're accompanied by a man, a mosque spokesperson revealed on Thursday."Jama Masjid is a place of worship, and people are welcome. But girls/women coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari told Indian media in a clarification. However, hours after the new order, Swati Maliwal, chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the mosque authority, describing the new rule as a violation of women's rights. In 2019, the mosque authority banned shooting videos with music on the mosque premises. Meanwhile, activists took to social media to criticize the mosque authority for its decision.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104657572_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9be294dfcba93358e41752cc8a200aac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jama masjid, woman entry ban, jama masjid ban woman, ban on women entering mosques, mosque ban
jama masjid, woman entry ban, jama masjid ban woman, ban on women entering mosques, mosque ban

Ban on Women Entering Historic Mosque Solo Sparks Debate in India

12:39 GMT 24.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINVisitors walks in the courtyard of Jama Masjid during a rain shower in the old quarters of New Delhi on July 11, 2022.
Visitors walks in the courtyard of Jama Masjid during a rain shower in the old quarters of New Delhi on July 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, Jama Masjid mosque is one of the key tourist attractions in Delhi, drawing thousands of people everyday. It's latest move has been protested by women's rights groups.
Women have been banned from entering India's Jama Masjid mosque unless they're accompanied by a man, a mosque spokesperson revealed on Thursday.
"Jama Masjid is a place of worship, and people are welcome. But girls/women coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari told Indian media in a clarification.
© Photo : TwitterBoard On Mosque Ban
Board On Mosque Ban - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Board On Mosque Ban
© Photo : Twitter
However, hours after the new order, Swati Maliwal, chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the mosque authority, describing the new rule as a violation of women's rights.

Sabiullah Khan, the public relations Officer for Jama Masjid, said: "The ban is to prevent women from shooting videos for social media as it disturbs the people who are there to offer namaaz. No restrictions on families or married couples."

In 2019, the mosque authority banned shooting videos with music on the mosque premises.
Meanwhile, activists took to social media to criticize the mosque authority for its decision.
© Photo : TwitterJournalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
Journalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Journalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterJournalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
Journalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Journalist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterActivist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
Activist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Activist Tweet On Women Entry Ban In Mosque
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала