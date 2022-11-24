https://sputniknews.com/20221124/all-quiet-on-the-western-front-west-remains-mum-on-ukrainian-execution-of-russian-soldiers--1104611047.html
All Quiet on the Western Front: West Remains Mum on Ukrainian Execution of Russian Soldiers
All quiet on the western front: West Remains mum on Ukrainian execution of Russian soldiers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including war crimes committed by the Ukrainian regime against Russian soldiers and the complete silence from the mainstream media.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Garland Nixon - Critical Hour Co-Host on Radio Sputnik
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor and Consultant
Nebojsa Malic - Political Analyst and Writer for RT.com

In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Ukrainian regime war crimes against Russian soldiers and how the West has ignored these atrocities with Mark Sleboda.

In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Critical Hour Co-Host on Radio Sputnik, Garland Nixon, about his Twitter suspension and how freedom of speech is a fallacy.

Later in the hour, Fault Lines discussed how there is a correlation between mass shootings and poor wages in the US as 6 people were killed in a Walmart in Chesapeake, VA. They also discussed the state of the US economy with economist Mark Frost.

In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with political analyst and writer for RT.com, Nebojsa Malic, the rising tensions between Serbia and self-proclaimed Kosovo.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Garland Nixon - Critical Hour Co-Host on Radio Sputnik
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor and Consultant
Nebojsa Malic - Political Analyst and Writer for RT.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Ukrainian regime war crimes against Russian soldiers and how the West has ignored these atrocities with Mark Sleboda.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Critical Hour Co-Host on Radio Sputnik, Garland Nixon, about his Twitter suspension and how freedom of speech is a fallacy.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines discussed how there is a correlation between mass shootings and poor wages in the US as 6 people were killed in a Walmart in Chesapeake, VA. They also discussed the state of the US economy with economist Mark Frost.
In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with political analyst and writer for RT.com, Nebojsa Malic, the rising tensions between Serbia and self-proclaimed Kosovo.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.