Wife of Trump Investigator Turns Out to be Biden-Backer
Wife of Trump Investigator Turns Out to be Biden-Backer
One US Republican lawmaker argued that the Department of Justice should have probably checked whether the "family tree" of the special counsel had any... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
A Biden-backer is wed to US attorney Jack Smith, the special counsel tasked with overseeing investigations against former US President Donald Trump, it has been reported.The recent revelations have drawn more criticism of Smith's appointment.By appointing Smith, US Attorney General Merrick Garland sought to shield the Department of Justice from accusations of impartiality in the Trump question after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, one US newspaper has suggested.However, recent media reports have revealed that Smith’s wife Katy Chevigny, whom he married in 2011, donated money to the presidential campaign of Trump’s rival Joe Biden in 2020, and that she worked on a documentary about former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.News of this development did not seem to sit well with some, with US Republican House Rep. Andrew Clyde tweeting: “America cannot stand with a corrupt, two-tiered justice system.”Another Republican lawmaker, Matt Gaetz, also remarked during an interview with Steve Bannon that if the DOJ was actually looking to avoid concerns related to bias, “then they would at least check to see whether or not when you shake the family tree of the special counsel, any virulent Trump haters, Never Trumpers, Biden supporters fall out.”Smith’s job as the newly appointed special counsel will be to oversee the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as the investigation into the ex-POTUS’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Neither Smith nor Chevigny have commented on the matter.
Wife of Trump Investigator Turns Out to be Biden-Backer

15:46 GMT 23.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikAttorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
One US Republican lawmaker argued that the Department of Justice should have probably checked whether the "family tree" of the special counsel had any "virulent Trump haters" or "Biden supporters", if only to avoid accusations of impartiality.
A Biden-backer is wed to US attorney Jack Smith, the special counsel tasked with overseeing investigations against former US President Donald Trump, it has been reported.
The recent revelations have drawn more criticism of Smith's appointment.
By appointing Smith, US Attorney General Merrick Garland sought to shield the Department of Justice from accusations of impartiality in the Trump question after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, one US newspaper has suggested.
However, recent media reports have revealed that Smith’s wife Katy Chevigny, whom he married in 2011, donated money to the presidential campaign of Trump’s rival Joe Biden in 2020, and that she worked on a documentary about former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.
News of this development did not seem to sit well with some, with US Republican House Rep. Andrew Clyde tweeting: “America cannot stand with a corrupt, two-tiered justice system.”
Another Republican lawmaker, Matt Gaetz, also remarked during an interview with Steve Bannon that if the DOJ was actually looking to avoid concerns related to bias, “then they would at least check to see whether or not when you shake the family tree of the special counsel, any virulent Trump haters, Never Trumpers, Biden supporters fall out.”
Smith’s job as the newly appointed special counsel will be to oversee the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as the investigation into the ex-POTUS’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Neither Smith nor Chevigny have commented on the matter.
