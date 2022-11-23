https://sputniknews.com/20221123/wife-of-trump-investigator-turns-out-to-be-biden-backer-1104608114.html

Wife of Trump Investigator Turns Out to be Biden-Backer

Wife of Trump Investigator Turns Out to be Biden-Backer

One US Republican lawmaker argued that the Department of Justice should have probably checked whether the "family tree" of the special counsel had any... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T15:46+0000

2022-11-23T15:46+0000

2022-11-23T15:46+0000

americas

us

us department of justice

special counsel

investigation

wife

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104410598_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8bfa5f88b110fccf3595c33258a7bb.jpg

A Biden-backer is wed to US attorney Jack Smith, the special counsel tasked with overseeing investigations against former US President Donald Trump, it has been reported.The recent revelations have drawn more criticism of Smith's appointment.By appointing Smith, US Attorney General Merrick Garland sought to shield the Department of Justice from accusations of impartiality in the Trump question after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, one US newspaper has suggested.However, recent media reports have revealed that Smith’s wife Katy Chevigny, whom he married in 2011, donated money to the presidential campaign of Trump’s rival Joe Biden in 2020, and that she worked on a documentary about former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama.News of this development did not seem to sit well with some, with US Republican House Rep. Andrew Clyde tweeting: “America cannot stand with a corrupt, two-tiered justice system.”Another Republican lawmaker, Matt Gaetz, also remarked during an interview with Steve Bannon that if the DOJ was actually looking to avoid concerns related to bias, “then they would at least check to see whether or not when you shake the family tree of the special counsel, any virulent Trump haters, Never Trumpers, Biden supporters fall out.”Smith’s job as the newly appointed special counsel will be to oversee the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as the investigation into the ex-POTUS’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Neither Smith nor Chevigny have commented on the matter.

https://sputniknews.com/20221122/us-supreme-court-rejects-trumps-request-to-halt-release-of-tax-returns-to-congress-1104562372.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us department of justice, special counsel, investigation, wife, criticism