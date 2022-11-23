https://sputniknews.com/20221123/whats-wrong-with-an-audit-of-american-tax-dollars-going-to-ukraine-1104564791.html

What's Wrong with an Audit of American Tax Dollars Going to Ukraine?

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the AP firing the journalist behind the "Russia Missile" story, and

What's Wrong with an Audit of American Tax Dollars Going to Ukraine? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the AP firing the journalist behind the "Russia Missile" story, and the Supreme Court voting to allow Donald Trump's taxes to be released to Democrats.

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | CBS Focuses on Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci's Last Day, and The White House Preparing to Defend Joe BidenMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Asylum Laws are Taken Advantage of, Biden Administration Has a De Facto Open Borders Policy, Chuck Schumer Openly Says He Wants Massive Immigration AmnestyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the CBS report on the Hunter Biden laptop, US media protecting Balenciaga from scrutiny, and Elon Musk. Jason discussed his disagreement with Elon Musk and Elon's decision to keep Alex Jones suspended from the Twitter platform. Jason commented on a report regarding the Hunter Biden laptop and CBS focusing on Hunter, instead of Joe Biden.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Krikorian about the way asylum laws are abused, the Biden administration has allowed five million illegal border crossings, and the Border Patrol. Mark talked about his visit to Yuma, Arizona and an Indian reservation in that area has stopped the finishing of the wall. Mark spoke about American sovereignty and how the Biden administration members despise borders around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

