Werewolf Syndrome: Indian Teen Diagnosed With Extremely Rare Disorder

Only around 50 people have reported having the incurable hairy disorder since the Middle Ages. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

With hair all over his body, an Indian boy has been living with 'werewolf syndrome' since he was diagnosed with hypertrichosis when six.Lalit Patidar, 17, from Nandleta village of India's Madhya Pradesh state, was first diagnosed with this rare disorder after he noticed a huge amount of hair growing all over his body, unlike his friends. There was no history of such hair growth conditions in his family.His parents took him to the doctor who revealed his unusual medical condition, also known as hypertrichosis. Only 50 people in the world have been affected by this. According to Patidar, some children at school used to be scared of him, thinking that he would bite them like an animal, while others mocked him by calling him "monkey man".Patidar, however, who belongs to a middle-class family of farmers, doesn't feel upset about his rare condition. Instead, he views himself as unique and one-in-a-million. Since there is no cure for his condition, Patidar's parents worry a lot about him and his future.

