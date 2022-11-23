https://sputniknews.com/20221123/we-have-a-deal-serbia-self-proclaimed-kosovo-reach-agreement-on-license-plates---borrell-1104612996.html

'We Have a Deal!': Serbia, Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Reach Agreement on License Plates - Borrell

'We Have a Deal!': Serbia, Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Reach Agreement on License Plates - Borrell

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbia and self-proclaimed Kosovo have reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation, EU foreign policy... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T22:45+0000

2022-11-23T22:45+0000

2022-11-23T22:42+0000

world

kosovo

serbia

license plate readers

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100093785_305:0:1585:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ea79d1afcf4f3a22b352d7831f0a6e15.jpg

"We have a deal! Very pleased to announce that Chief Negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations," Borrell wrote on Twitter.Borrell's announcement comes after Kosovar leader Albin Kurti noted on Tuesday that fines for car plates with the Serbian identifier would be postponed following a request from American officials.Tensions have remained heated between Kosovo and Serbia for some time. Earlier this week, Kosovo officials dispatched special police forces to its northern area after negotiations over the car plates dispute proved fruitless.At the time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated Pristina had been intending on using violence amid hostilities, underscoring that he would fully throw his support behind Serbs in Kosovo.The latest clash between Serbia and Kosovo ticked up over the summer as Kosovar officials implemented rules requiring Serbs in the area to re-register their vehicle so their license plates feature the EU-standard letter code for the Republic of Kosovo. The change was in effect to replace the "KM" designation on plates, which is used to identify the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica.The deadline for the new changes had been October 31; however, the cutoff period was later postponed to November 22 amid negotiations in Brussels.

kosovo

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kosovo, serbia, license plate readers, josep borrell