https://sputniknews.com/20221123/us-lawmaker-artificial-intelligence-could-take-over-world-more-dangerous-than-nukes-1104566421.html
US Lawmaker: Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes
US Lawmaker: Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming decades could become a bigger threat to world peace and human survival than nuclear weapons... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-23T03:13+0000
2022-11-23T03:13+0000
2022-11-23T03:10+0000
science & tech
seth moulton
nuclear threat
us congressman
hudson institute
artificial intelligence (ai)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106331/00/1063310016_249:0:1856:904_1920x0_80_0_0_06bd5fa0496bda9e5849f7b8326529e0.jpg
Moulton, who co-chaired the Future of Defense Task Force, made the remarks on Tuesday during an event at the Hudson Institute.AI systems and machine learning are dangerously unpredictable and inconceivably powerful but they cannot be banned, suppressed or ignored because they are the future of warfare, Moulton, a former US Marine Corps officer who served in the Iraq War and now sits on the US House Armed Services Committee, said.AI is the future of warfare and the United States is starting to find itself behind in developing it, Moulton added.
https://sputniknews.com/20191013/ai-empowered-killer-robots-may-wipe-out-world-cities-in-just-seconds-ex-google-engineer-warns-1077037659.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106331/00/1063310016_450:0:1655:904_1920x0_80_0_0_216b175d2d07b8dfe72c80339de441ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
seth moulton, nuclear threat, us congressman, hudson institute, artificial intelligence (ai)
seth moulton, nuclear threat, us congressman, hudson institute, artificial intelligence (ai)
US Lawmaker: Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming decades could become a bigger threat to world peace and human survival than nuclear weapons unless there is an international agreement on how to regulate and limit it, US Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) has said.
Moulton, who co-chaired the Future of Defense Task Force, made the remarks on Tuesday during an event at the Hudson Institute.
"AI weapons could take over the world in 50 to 100 years: That is not a crazy science fiction scenario," Moulton said. "I would argue that AI systems would be even more dangerous than nuclear weapons"
AI systems and machine learning are dangerously unpredictable and inconceivably powerful but they cannot be banned, suppressed or ignored because they are the future of warfare, Moulton, a former US Marine Corps officer who served in the Iraq War and now sits on the US House Armed Services Committee, said.
"It is a national security imperative to establish rules around the use of AI in the development of an ethical framework. ...Against AI, the computers win every time. Robots usually fly better than human pilots. ... In simulations, the best F-16 pilots against AI, the computers win every time," Moulton said.
13 October 2019, 07:41 GMT
AI is the future of warfare and the United States is starting to find itself behind in developing it, Moulton added.