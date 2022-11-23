https://sputniknews.com/20221123/us-lawmaker-artificial-intelligence-could-take-over-world-more-dangerous-than-nukes-1104566421.html

US Lawmaker: Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes

US Lawmaker: Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming decades could become a bigger threat to world peace and human survival than nuclear weapons... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T03:13+0000

2022-11-23T03:13+0000

2022-11-23T03:10+0000

science & tech

seth moulton

nuclear threat

us congressman

hudson institute

artificial intelligence (ai)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106331/00/1063310016_249:0:1856:904_1920x0_80_0_0_06bd5fa0496bda9e5849f7b8326529e0.jpg

Moulton, who co-chaired the Future of Defense Task Force, made the remarks on Tuesday during an event at the Hudson Institute.AI systems and machine learning are dangerously unpredictable and inconceivably powerful but they cannot be banned, suppressed or ignored because they are the future of warfare, Moulton, a former US Marine Corps officer who served in the Iraq War and now sits on the US House Armed Services Committee, said.AI is the future of warfare and the United States is starting to find itself behind in developing it, Moulton added.

https://sputniknews.com/20191013/ai-empowered-killer-robots-may-wipe-out-world-cities-in-just-seconds-ex-google-engineer-warns-1077037659.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

seth moulton, nuclear threat, us congressman, hudson institute, artificial intelligence (ai)