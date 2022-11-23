International
US Justice Dept. Reportedly Seeks to Question Mike Pence in Capitol Riot Probe
US Justice Dept. Reportedly Seeks to Question Mike Pence in Capitol Riot Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its probe into the January 6... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
mike pence
us
us justice department
Federal prosecutors are looking to question Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal probe into former US President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to remain in power following the 2020 election, the New York Times reported. Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet detailed that Pence is allegedly open to considering the request, unlike the inquiries of the House January 6 investigatory committee. However, it's also reported that Trump could try to invoke executive privilege to prevent or limit Pence's testimony.Talks about questioning Pence are in early stages, and a subpoena process could take months, the report said.The publication noted that one of the lead investigators looking into the events of the January 6 riot had reached out to the former vice president "weeks" before the special counsel appointment was announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.The House panel investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol held a number of public hearings on their findings, one of which focused on Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Pence into delaying certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.
US Justice Dept. Reportedly Seeks to Question Mike Pence in Capitol Riot Probe

20:18 GMT 23.11.2022
© AP Photo / Charlie NeibergallFormer Vice President Mike Pence eats a pork picnic in a cup in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Federal prosecutors are looking to question Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal probe into former US President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to remain in power following the 2020 election, the New York Times reported.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet detailed that Pence is allegedly open to considering the request, unlike the inquiries of the House January 6 investigatory committee. However, it's also reported that Trump could try to invoke executive privilege to prevent or limit Pence’s testimony.
Talks about questioning Pence are in early stages, and a subpoena process could take months, the report said.
The publication noted that one of the lead investigators looking into the events of the January 6 riot had reached out to the former vice president "weeks" before the special counsel appointment was announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The House panel investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol held a number of public hearings on their findings, one of which focused on Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure Pence into delaying certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.
