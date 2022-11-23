https://sputniknews.com/20221123/uk-students-skip-lectures-to-save-money-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1104609543.html
UK Students Skip Lectures to Save Money Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
About half of students in the UK complain about experiencing financial difficulties, with 62 percent saying they now try to spend less on food and essentials. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
British university students have started flunking non-essential lectures in an attempt to save money the the country continues to struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.Twenty-nine percent of students have reported that they skip non-mandatory lectures, with 27 percent saying they try to travel to their campuses less frequently than before and around 20 percent admitting they try to attend lectures remotely whenever possible, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.About 62 percent of the students said they now try to spend less on food and essentials in order to cope with the increase in the cost of living.Also, half of the students admitted to experiencing financial difficulties, and some 51 percent said they witnessed their income shrinking during the past year.The United Kingdom has found itself dealing with a cost of living crisis in recent months, with the economic situation in the country taking a turn for the worse as London imposed sanctions against Russian fuel, food and fertilizer imports over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.With the British economy contracting by 0.2 percent between July and September, the UK seems to be moving full speed towards recession, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attempting to blame the situation on Russia rather than on sanctions and embargoes on Russia's fossil fuel exports.
