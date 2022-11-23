https://sputniknews.com/20221123/swedish-espionage-law-serbia-and-kosovo-tensions-desantis-at-gitmo-1104562242.html
Swedish Espionage Law, Serbia and Kosovo Tensions, DeSantis at Gitmo
Swedish Espionage Law, Serbia and Kosovo Tensions, DeSantis at Gitmo
The AP fires the reporter behind their report that a Russian missile had landed in Poland, and Europe tries again to manage migration.
Swedish Espionage Law, Serbia and Kosovo Tensions, DeSantis at Gitmo
The AP fires the reporter behind their report that a Russian missile had landed in Poland, and Europe tries again to manage migration.
Journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Gosztola joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Sweden's new espionage law and its effect on press freedom, the GOP scrambling to find an issue to govern around, medical mistreatment in U.S. prisons and the housing and health crises driving incarceration, botched executions in Alabama, and Starbucks violating labor laws.Garland Nixon, cohost of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses his recent Twitter suspension, the treatment of satire as comedy or harmful speech depending on the political position, the selective moderation of content, and whether Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has affected speech on the platform.Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses how a spat over license plates between Serbia and Kosovo has driven both sides to the brink of violence, divide and conquer tactics by NATO in the former Yugoslavia, oil and gas politics in Europe, the politicization of war crimes, recent Saudi executions, and Marjorie Taylor Greene's expanded role in the new congressional term.Anti-war activist and Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner discusses Florida governor Ron DeSantis's notable role in Guantanamo's torture program, DeSantis' opaque history within the armed forces, and whether these revelations will affect his presidential aspirations.The Misfits also discuss the FTX bankruptcy hearing, cops valuing fetuses over women, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's suspect scarf.
Swedish Espionage Law, Serbia and Kosovo Tensions, DeSantis at Gitmo
The AP fires the reporter behind their report that a Russian missile had landed in Poland, and Europe tries again to manage migration.
Journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Gosztola joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Sweden’s new espionage law and its effect on press freedom, the GOP scrambling to find an issue to govern around, medical mistreatment in U.S. prisons and the housing and health crises driving incarceration, botched executions in Alabama, and Starbucks violating labor laws.
Garland Nixon, cohost of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, discusses his recent Twitter suspension, the treatment of satire as comedy or harmful speech depending on the political position, the selective moderation of content, and whether Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has affected speech on the platform.
Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses how a spat over license plates between Serbia and Kosovo has driven both sides to the brink of violence, divide and conquer tactics by NATO in the former Yugoslavia, oil and gas politics in Europe, the politicization of war crimes, recent Saudi executions, and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s expanded role in the new congressional term.
Anti-war activist and Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner discusses Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s notable role in Guantanamo’s torture program, DeSantis’ opaque history within the armed forces, and whether these revelations will affect his presidential aspirations.
The Misfits also discuss the FTX bankruptcy hearing, cops valuing fetuses over women, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s suspect scarf.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.