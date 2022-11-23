https://sputniknews.com/20221123/serving-time-delhi-minister-enjoys-gourmet-meals-in-prison-1104568638.html
Serving Time: Delhi Minister Enjoys Gourmet Meals in Prison
Incumbent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail since May on money laundering charges, is once again the center of attention after footage of him enjoying a lavish meal at prison surfaced on Wednesday.However, media reports quoting sources from Tihar Jail said that he'd actually gained 8 kg while in prison.Jain also told the court that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED), which, he said, would prejudice his trial.Sharing the latest footage, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that “Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal has ensured that Jain gets VIP treatment and not punishment.”BJP’s youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted in Hindi: “I got to know that food for Satyendar Jain in jail comes from Hotel Radisson and Taj but his lawyer is saying that he has lost 28 kg.”Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May 30, after India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency arrested him in a case related to money laundering filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the politician and his family members back in August 2017.
