https://sputniknews.com/20221123/recent-labor-struggles-challenge-ruling-class-image-of-workers-1104612873.html

Recent Labor Struggles Challenge Ruling Class Image of Workers

Recent Labor Struggles Challenge Ruling Class Image of Workers

Thanksgiving: A National Day of Mourning, VP Stokes South China Sea Tensions, Orientalist Coverage of World Cup Ignores West’s Complicity 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T21:45+0000

2022-11-23T21:45+0000

2022-11-23T21:45+0000

by any means necessary

indigenous

thanksgiving

china

philippines

fifa

nfl

starbucks

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104612725_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a94e15a2dd497b55081dd00dbca90a8b.png

Recent Labor Struggles Challenge Ruling Class Image of Workers Thanksgiving: A National Day of Mourning, VP Stokes South China Sea Tensions, Orientalist Coverage of World Cup Ignores West’s Complicity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brother Mwalim, Professor of English, Communication, and Black Studies at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and member of the Wampanoag tribe to discuss the anniversary of the occupation of Alcatraz by indigenous activists and how it demonstrated solidarity between indigenous and Black liberation struggles, the mythology of the Thanksgiving holiday and why it’s considered a day of mourning among many indigenous people, and the inherent capitalist nature of the process of genocide and colonialism in the US and how that’s reflected in celebration of Thanksgiving.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh,a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippines and her provocative rhetoric on the South China Sea and China’s territorial claims, the radical difference between this rhetoric and the tone struck by joe Biden after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20, what the US is interested in disrupting China’s ability to trade in the South China Sea, and how this visit plays into the US campaign to wage a new cold war on China and transform East Asia as a theater of war.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the ongoing World Cup and the orientalist coverage of the event and of Qatar as similar issues in the west are ignored during major sporting events, how the west colludes with Qatar and other gulf countries in war and continues to profit from its partnerships with the country, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones record on race and hiring of Black head coaching staff.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the state of the labor movement after the historic wave of strikes in 2021 and 2022, how the strikes of academic workers and the Starbucks unionization drive challenge the image of the working class that the ruling class uses to divide workers, and how labor struggles have been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

indigenous, thanksgiving, china, philippines, fifa, nfl, starbucks, california, аудио