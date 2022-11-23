https://sputniknews.com/20221123/premier-league-champions-man-city-extend-pep-guardiolas-contract-1104594078.html
Premier League Champions Man City Extend Pep Guardiola's Contract
Premier League Champions Man City Extend Pep Guardiola's Contract
Regarded as one of the greatest managers in football, Pep Guardiola has guided Man City to four Premier League titles during his reign which commenced in 2016. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-23T12:40+0000
2022-11-23T12:40+0000
2022-11-23T12:40+0000
pep guardiola
manchester city
manchester city
premier league
premier league
english premier league
contract
contract
extension
football club
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104597776_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_44d79c97bf1652d7faa2c68e73f22661.jpg
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has signed a fresh two-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions, the club announced on Wednesday.With Guardiola extending his stay at the Etihad for two more years, he will remain with the club until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.Meanwhile, an ecstatic Guardiola thanked the club for trusting him before declaring that he has always felt "special" there."I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," he said.Under Guardiola, City have tasted immense success, including back-to-back English Premier League titles in the last two seasons.The Citizens have also hoisted four Carabao Cup trophies, lifted one FA Cup title, and bagged two Community Shield crowns during his stint.Besides these accolades, Guardiola's influence helped City become the only Premier League side to touch the 100-point mark in the English top flight, a feat they achieved in 2017-18.Coming back to City's present campaign, they are currently sitting at second place in the table with 32 points in 14 games. Arsenal with 37 are on top of the charts.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/fifa-world-cup-2022-records-cristiano-ronaldo-can-break-in-qatar-1104548661.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104597776_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb309bf1b430c27953fb0fb398f5e0eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
pep guardiola man city, pep guardiola man city contract, guardiola man city contract, pep guardiola manchester city contract, pep guardiola city contract, pep guardiola city contract extension, guardiola city contract extension, man city extends guardiola contract, city extends guardiola contract, city extends guardiola's contract, pep guardiola new contract, guardiola new contract, guardiola new city contract, premier league guardiola contract, pep guardiola 2025, guardiola city 2025, guardiola 2025 city, guardiola etihad 2025, pep guardiola etihad 2025,
pep guardiola man city, pep guardiola man city contract, guardiola man city contract, pep guardiola manchester city contract, pep guardiola city contract, pep guardiola city contract extension, guardiola city contract extension, man city extends guardiola contract, city extends guardiola contract, city extends guardiola's contract, pep guardiola new contract, guardiola new contract, guardiola new city contract, premier league guardiola contract, pep guardiola 2025, guardiola city 2025, guardiola 2025 city, guardiola etihad 2025, pep guardiola etihad 2025,
Premier League Champions Man City Extend Pep Guardiola's Contract
Regarded as one of the greatest managers in football, Pep Guardiola has guided Man City to four Premier League titles during his reign which commenced in 2016.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has signed a fresh two-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions, the club announced on Wednesday.
With Guardiola extending his stay at the Etihad for two more years, he will remain with the club until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
"The Journey Continues… We're delighted to announce Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract," Man City said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, an ecstatic Guardiola thanked the club for trusting him before declaring that he has always felt "special" there.
"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," he said.
"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies," the Spanish manager added.
Under Guardiola, City have tasted immense success, including back-to-back English Premier League titles in the last two seasons.
The Citizens have also hoisted four Carabao Cup trophies, lifted one FA Cup title, and bagged two Community Shield crowns during his stint.
Besides these accolades, Guardiola's influence helped City become the only Premier League side to touch the 100-point mark in the English top flight
, a feat they achieved in 2017-18.
Coming back to City's present campaign, they are currently sitting at second place in the table with 32 points in 14 games. Arsenal with 37 are on top of the charts.