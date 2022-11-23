https://sputniknews.com/20221123/premier-league-champions-man-city-extend-pep-guardiolas-contract-1104594078.html

Premier League Champions Man City Extend Pep Guardiola's Contract

Regarded as one of the greatest managers in football, Pep Guardiola has guided Man City to four Premier League titles during his reign which commenced in 2016. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has signed a fresh two-year contract with the reigning Premier League champions, the club announced on Wednesday.With Guardiola extending his stay at the Etihad for two more years, he will remain with the club until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.Meanwhile, an ecstatic Guardiola thanked the club for trusting him before declaring that he has always felt "special" there."I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," he said.Under Guardiola, City have tasted immense success, including back-to-back English Premier League titles in the last two seasons.The Citizens have also hoisted four Carabao Cup trophies, lifted one FA Cup title, and bagged two Community Shield crowns during his stint.Besides these accolades, Guardiola's influence helped City become the only Premier League side to touch the 100-point mark in the English top flight, a feat they achieved in 2017-18.Coming back to City's present campaign, they are currently sitting at second place in the table with 32 points in 14 games. Arsenal with 37 are on top of the charts.

