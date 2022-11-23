https://sputniknews.com/20221123/pakistani-court-extends-imran-khans-bail-in-foreign-funding-case-1104574116.html

Pakistani Court Extends Imran Khan’s Bail in Foreign Funding Case

Pakistani Court Extends Imran Khan’s Bail in Foreign Funding Case

The foreign funding allegations against Imran Khan were first raised in 2014 by one his former aides Akbar Babar, the co-founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T10:02+0000

2022-11-23T10:02+0000

2022-11-23T10:02+0000

world

imran khan

shehbaz sharif

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101561350_0:334:720:739_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2300ab8eda8d26f4b19cea5037992d.jpg

A court in Islamabad extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party colleagues until December 14.Khan last month sustained bullet wounds to his leg while addressing a public event as part of his ‘Long March’ to Islamabad. He described the incident as a failed “assassination plot” allegedly masterminded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and high-ranking security officials.Khan is currently recuperating from his injuries, and is expected to join the ‘long march’ later this week in Rawalpindi, a city on the outskirts of Islamabad.The charges against Khan and 10 of his party colleagues, which include Sardar Azhar, Syed Younus, Hamid Zaman, Tariq Shafi, Saifullah Niazi and Amir Mehmood Kiyani, were framed by Pakistan’s Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) this year.The FIA has said in its police complaint against Khan that over $2.1 million of undeclared income has been received by the PTI from foreign sources in a previously undisclosed Pakistani bank account. The agency has claimed that PTI violated the federal Foreign Exchange Act. The FIA complaint was filed on orders from federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show cause notice to Khan and his aides in August. It was done after a committee headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raza said that the PTI received funds from 35 foreign nations, including a Pakistani-born business tycoon.Khan was removed as Pakistan’s Prime Minister in April in a no-confidence motion brought in the National Assembly by then-opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.Khan has insisted that the no-confidence motion was instigated at the behest of Washington, because the Biden administration was unhappy with Islamabad’s independent foreign policy under the PTI government. Former Prime Minister Khan has also called upon the current PM Sharif to call for a snap election, a demand which the new government has so far resisted.

https://sputniknews.com/20221118/imran-khan-blames-regime-change-conspiracy-for-pakistans-economic-woes-1104362001.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

imran khan foreign funding case, imran khan foreign policy, imran khan azaadi march