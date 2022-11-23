https://sputniknews.com/20221123/newly-elected-maryland-dems-wont-address-baltimores-problems-1104563469.html

Newly Elected Maryland Dems Won't Address Baltimore's Problems

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the results of the COP27 conference and the agreement to a loss and damage fund that would provide financial assistance to developing countries affected by climate change, the lack of strong language committing to a phase-out of the use of fossil fuels and the lack of action toward moving toward renewable energy as the planet moves closer to the brink of catastrophe, Lula da Silva’s comments at the conference and how the progressive shift in Latin America presents a positive sign for the Amazon rainforest and its survival, and why these conferences will never provide a real solution to climate change and why there must be a movement to demand action.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter threatens to continue the trend of consolidation and watering down of media, how the consolidation of media has historically led to censorship contrary to Musk’s claims about free speech on Twitter, and the danger posed by billionaires controlling more and more of the media and how that will squash dissent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the use of remote-controlled guns in the West Bank and how Israel uses technology to occupy Palestine, a facial recognition database that can search the internet for pictures of anyone and the privacy issues that are raised by the process to remove yourself from the database, and how the profit motive makes broadband internet service worse for consumers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Brown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss the case of squeegee workers in Baltimore and why a new plan to ban them from certain intersections won’t do anything to solve the issue, how issues of poverty and disinvestment in the city have contributed to the impoverishment of children in Baltimore, and the legal and ethical issues facing State’s Attorney Marilyn Moseby and Baltimore City Council President Nick Moseby.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

