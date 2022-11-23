https://sputniknews.com/20221123/multiple-reportedly-dead-and-injured-in-mass-shooting-at-walmart-in-chesapeake-virginia-1104567745.html

Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

Police believe that the shooter is dead, but reports suggest there is still a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T04:32+0000

2022-11-23T04:32+0000

2022-11-23T04:39+0000

americas

us

shooting

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1104567745.jpg?1669178389

A deadly shooting occurred overnight in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said.According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the incident occurred at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. at around 10:12 p.m. local time. The number of casualties and the identity of the shooter remain unclear at the moment.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, shooting, mass shooting