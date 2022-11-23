International
Multiple People Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Americas
Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Police believe that the shooter is dead, but reports suggest there is still a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
A deadly shooting occurred overnight in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said.According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the incident occurred at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. at around 10:12 p.m. local time. The number of casualties and the identity of the shooter remain unclear at the moment.
Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

04:32 GMT 23.11.2022 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 23.11.2022)
Being updated
Police believe that the shooter is dead, but reports suggest there is still a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
A deadly shooting occurred overnight in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said.
According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the incident occurred at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. at around 10:12 p.m. local time. The number of casualties and the identity of the shooter remain unclear at the moment.
