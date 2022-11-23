https://sputniknews.com/20221123/multiple-reportedly-dead-and-injured-in-mass-shooting-at-walmart-in-chesapeake-virginia-1104567745.html
Multiple Reportedly Dead and Injured in Mass Shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Police believe that the shooter is dead, but reports suggest there is still a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
A deadly shooting occurred overnight in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said.According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the incident occurred at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. at around 10:12 p.m. local time. The number of casualties and the identity of the shooter remain unclear at the moment.
04:32 GMT 23.11.2022 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 23.11.2022)
Being updated
