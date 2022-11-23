LIVE UPDATES: US Announces Extra $4.5 Bn Financial Support for Ukraine

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in high-precision strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to Moscow, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of the country's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:31 GMT 23.11.2022
US Announces Extra $4.5 Bn Financial Support for Ukraine