Indian Congress Party Buzzing After Rahul Gandhi's Beard Compared to Saddam Hussein

Indian Congress Party Buzzing After Rahul Gandhi's Beard Compared to Saddam Hussein

The tit-for-tat between India's ruling BJP party and the main opposition Congress Party has escalated in recent days with regional elections in Gujarat state...

A political row has broken out in India after former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi's new look was compared to that of late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and Assam state chief Himanta Biswa Sarma made the controversial comparison while canvassing for party candidates in Gujarat state.His statement, however, didn't sit well with Congress members who hit back at the ruling BJP.Slamming Sarma's choice of words, parliamentarian Manish Tewari dubbed the Assam state chief a "petty troll" before urging him to maintain decency in public."I would not even like to dignify this diatribe with my reaction. I think it is very important that we maintain the decorum of language in public and maintain some propriety. The CM of Assam, unfortunately, sounds like a petty troll when he articulates sentences of this type," Tewari said at a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.However, this isn't the first time that the BJP and Congress have engaged in a war of words over controversial remarks made by one of their politicians concerning physical appearance.The polls to elect a new state assembly in Gujarat, which is also PM Modi's home state, are scheduled to take place on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.In the last elections held in 2017, the BJP returned to power in the state for the sixth time by bagging 99 seats. Congress, on the other hand, was victorious in 77 constituencies in the 182-member legislature.

