https://sputniknews.com/20221123/india-backs-bigger-role-for-asean-in-countering-regional-terrorism-1104570872.html

India Backs Bigger Role for ASEAN in Countering Regional Terrorism

India Backs Bigger Role for ASEAN in Countering Regional Terrorism

The 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Plus (ADMM Plus) meeting took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Wednesday. The ADMM Plus comprises Australia, China, India... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T08:43+0000

2022-11-23T08:43+0000

2022-11-23T09:10+0000

india

asean

rajnath singh

terrorism

us

south china sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104572613_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_8b1e310b772b161c299974effeecd975.jpg

Describing transnational and cross-border terrorism as the “gravest threat” to world peace, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called upon regional countries to play a greater role in combating terrorist activities. At the same time, Singh noted that “indifference” to terrorist activities could no longer be a response, stating that terrorism has found victims globally: terrorist groups have managed to create “interlinkages” across continents with “new-age technologies” that help them transfer money and recruit freshmen.Singh underlined that the trend of terrorists using emerging technologies was the primary theme of discussion at the Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) hosted by India last month. The UNSC CTC unanimously adopted the "Delhi Declaration” which calls for “countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes”.‘ASEAN-Centric Indo-Pacific’ Becomes More Important Than EverExpressing concerns over “disruptive" global politics caused by tensions between western nations and Russia, as well as between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, Singh noted that a “peaceful Indo-Pacific” with ASEAN at its “center” has become more important in the current geopolitical climate.The Indian Defense Minister said that regional security initiatives should “reflect the larger consensus," amid reservations over US-led AUKUS alliance (also comprising Australia and the UK) in South-East Asian nations.The ongoing negotiations on the ‘Code of Conduct’ of the South China Sea should be consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and should not "prejudice" the rights of countries not party to these talks, Singh underlined.

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/pm-modi-calls-for-enhanced-collaboration-among-interpol-states-to-combat-terrorism-1102006141.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/south-china-sea-not-a-safari-park-for-countries-outside-the-region-chinese-foreign-minister-says-1097773901.html

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

asean defence ministers meeting plus, asean defence ministers meeting, delhi declaration, delhi declaration counter terrorism, cross border terrorism, asean outlook on indo-pacific