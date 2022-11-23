https://sputniknews.com/20221123/french-nonprofit-condemns-murder-of-staffer-in-mozambique-1104578031.html

French Nonprofit Condemns Murder of Staffer in Mozambique

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French aid charity Solidarites International said a member of its team in Mozambique died over the weekend in an ambush that also killed an... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

A French NGO has blasted the killing of one of its members in Mozambique over the weekend."The murder of our colleague and the civilians traveling with him shocks and repels us. In Mozambique or elsewhere, the civilian population should never be targeted," Solidarites International head Kevin Goldberg said in a statement published on Tuesday.The charity's employee was traveling privately from Pemba towards Palma in the restive province of Cabo Delgado when his car was hit. The nonprofit blamed the attack on an armed group.The northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of frequent clashes between loyalists of the Islamic state terror group (banned in Russia) and Mozambican security forces since 2017. The nonprofit says fighting has led to massive displacement.

