Cuban President Visits Moscow; FTX Shady Ukraine Partnership; Biden's Haiti Invasion Plan Flailing

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the war in Ukraine. The US empire's project to destabilize Russia using the nation of Ukraine has left Moscow with few options other than complete battlefield victory and the imposition of a settlement under the force of arms.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin is holding talks with the president of Cuba. Also, the murder of ten Russian soldiers has been linked to a brigade that is closely aligned with NATO.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss technology. Investigative journalists are raising questions about how Crypto Scam company FTX worked a shady fundraising effort with the government of Ukraine. Also, several online war games are being manipulated by the US national security state.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The American world order is in deep trouble as nations move towards joining alternative economic groups such as BRICS and the SCO. Also, Larry Summers warns that they should focus on rebuilding the US rather than tearing down China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia may be resurfacing. Also, Israeli settlers leave a trail of destruction, and Houthis attack the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. President Biden's move to invade Haiti is flailing as several partner nations are getting cold feet. Also, Brazil is reluctant to rejoin the US in sending military personnel to Haiti.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. The French government is cutting the length of unemployment benefits dramatically. Also, EU protests are growing, and the government of Ukraine is encouraging citizens to leave before the winter freeze.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC., joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Daniel Ortega argues that the US is leading a gang of assassins who control the global economy and commit crimes daily.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

