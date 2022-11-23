International
Beijing: NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries
Beijing: NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries
14:54 GMT 23.11.2022
A picture taken on November 20, 2019 shows NATO flags at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
