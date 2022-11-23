https://sputniknews.com/20221123/beijing-nato-must-stay-within-geographic-boundaries-1104607817.html

Beijing: NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries

Beijing: NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO must stay within its geographic boundaries and not exceed the alliance's authority by imposing its own rules on other states as it has... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T14:54+0000

2022-11-23T14:54+0000

2022-11-23T14:54+0000

world

nato

china

jens stoltenberg

boundaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104459445_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08dd4ddd5cc5a33620df2e6965654369.jpg

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Beijing was seeking to strengthen its control over critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors of Western countries. Stoltenberg added that allegedly authoritarian states must be prevented from using the West's weaknesses to carry out subversive activities.He also dismissed Stoltenberg's allegations by saying that in recent years, Beijing had established positive and equal cooperation with countries and enterprises in various regions, including NATO member states. According to Zhao, such interaction has been beneficial to all sides.Meanwhile, bringing ideological differences and value systems, and drawing dividing lines in economic cooperation will not only harm common interests of the international community, but will also be "backfire," he said.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato boundaries, what are nato geographic boundaries, china stance on nato, nato must not expand, nato must not exceed powers,