https://sputniknews.com/20221122/video-ugandan-university-lecturer-arrested-for-slapping-student-1104550317.html
Video: Ugandan University Lecturer Arrested for Slapping Student
Video: Ugandan University Lecturer Arrested for Slapping Student
This article is about recent incident that took place in the oldest university of Uganda with a lecturer allegedly slapping a student.
2022-11-22T14:09+0000
2022-11-22T14:09+0000
2022-11-22T14:09+0000
africa
africa
uganda
east africa
twitter
video
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104551355_0:162:3065:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_01cf810038853f09787b6f738d2a51c5.jpg
A lecturer is being investigated for purportedly slapping a student in a lecture hall last Friday in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Uganda's oldest Makerere University.The unnamed student was reportedly part of a group that kept talking during class.According to local media, the academic has not yet made an appearance in court and has not lodged a plea against the charges. A video of the incident was shared online. Following the arrest, the university publicly condemned the instructor's conduct, calling it unacceptable. The university has suspended the lecturer in order to carry out the necessary investigations into his conduct. His suspension was said to be necessary to safeguard the university's reputation, the reputation of its students, and to prevent such incidents in the future.
africa
uganda
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104551355_168:0:2897:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_adf0325ce5314d019accf9697d2ca289.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa, east africa, uganda, makerere university, education, investigation, viral video, viral videos africa
africa, east africa, uganda, makerere university, education, investigation, viral video, viral videos africa
Video: Ugandan University Lecturer Arrested for Slapping Student
The Makerere University lecturer is accused of slapping a female student in class following an altercation. Police said the case will be taken to court.
A lecturer is being investigated for purportedly slapping a student in a lecture hall last Friday in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Uganda's oldest Makerere University.
The unnamed student was reportedly part of a group that kept talking during class.
According to local media, the academic has not yet made an appearance in court and has not lodged a plea against the charges.
A video of the incident was shared online.
Following the arrest, the university publicly condemned the instructor's conduct, calling it unacceptable.
"We have instituted processes that should lead us to take the necessary disciplinary action against the faculty involved in this unfortunate incident. Students should feel protected and guided by the academic staff they hold in high regard," a statement on the university’s Twitter account read.
The university has suspended the lecturer in order to carry out the necessary investigations into his conduct. His suspension was said to be necessary to safeguard the university's reputation, the reputation of its students, and to prevent such incidents in the future.