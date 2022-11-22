https://sputniknews.com/20221122/video-ugandan-university-lecturer-arrested-for-slapping-student-1104550317.html

Video: Ugandan University Lecturer Arrested for Slapping Student

This article is about recent incident that took place in the oldest university of Uganda with a lecturer allegedly slapping a student.

A lecturer is being investigated for purportedly slapping a student in a lecture hall last Friday in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Uganda's oldest Makerere University.The unnamed student was reportedly part of a group that kept talking during class.According to local media, the academic has not yet made an appearance in court and has not lodged a plea against the charges. A video of the incident was shared online. Following the arrest, the university publicly condemned the instructor's conduct, calling it unacceptable. The university has suspended the lecturer in order to carry out the necessary investigations into his conduct. His suspension was said to be necessary to safeguard the university's reputation, the reputation of its students, and to prevent such incidents in the future.

