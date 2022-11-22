https://sputniknews.com/20221122/video-at-least-36-people-killed-after-massive-factory-fire-breaks-out-in-china-1104520264.html

Video: At Least 36 People Killed After Massive Factory Fire Breaks Out in China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 36 people have died in a factory fire in China's Henan province, local broadcaster CGTN reported. Two others sustained injuries. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Although the fire has since been brought under control, two individuals remain missing, according to the broadcaster.The incident happened in the city of Anyang.Chinese state media reported that rescue services had first received reports of the blaze at about 4:22 p.m. local time at the Kaixinda Trading Company Limited, with the fire being extinguished several hours later.It's believed two individuals were taken into police custody in connection with the incident; however, it remains unclear as to whether the pair had actually started the fire. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

