International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/video-at-least-36-people-killed-after-massive-factory-fire-breaks-out-in-china-1104520264.html
Video: At Least 36 People Killed After Massive Factory Fire Breaks Out in China
Video: At Least 36 People Killed After Massive Factory Fire Breaks Out in China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 36 people have died in a factory fire in China's Henan province, local broadcaster CGTN reported. Two others sustained injuries. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T03:22+0000
2022-11-22T03:19+0000
world
china
asia-pacific region
fire
factory
fatality
injuries
missing person
investigation
henan province
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104520120_0:12:1002:576_1920x0_80_0_0_6ccfd96bf9520398ae82b75a04909014.png
Although the fire has since been brought under control, two individuals remain missing, according to the broadcaster.The incident happened in the city of Anyang.Chinese state media reported that rescue services had first received reports of the blaze at about 4:22 p.m. local time at the Kaixinda Trading Company Limited, with the fire being extinguished several hours later.It's believed two individuals were taken into police custody in connection with the incident; however, it remains unclear as to whether the pair had actually started the fire. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
china
henan province
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104520120_71:0:839:576_1920x0_80_0_0_33678661112a93c8250abd56120307a1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, asia-pacific region, fire, factory, fatality, injuries, missing person, investigation, henan province
china, asia-pacific region, fire, factory, fatality, injuries, missing person, investigation, henan province

Video: At Least 36 People Killed After Massive Factory Fire Breaks Out in China

03:22 GMT 22.11.2022
© ScreenshotAt least 36 people have died in a factory fire in China's Henan province, local broadcaster CGTN reported. Two others sustained injuries.
At least 36 people have died in a factory fire in China's Henan province, local broadcaster CGTN reported. Two others sustained injuries. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
© Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 36 people have died in a factory fire in China's Henan province, local broadcaster CGTN reported. Two others sustained injuries.
Although the fire has since been brought under control, two individuals remain missing, according to the broadcaster.
The incident happened in the city of Anyang.
Chinese state media reported that rescue services had first received reports of the blaze at about 4:22 p.m. local time at the Kaixinda Trading Company Limited, with the fire being extinguished several hours later.
It's believed two individuals were taken into police custody in connection with the incident; however, it remains unclear as to whether the pair had actually started the fire. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала