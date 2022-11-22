https://sputniknews.com/20221122/us-senate-to-investigate-live-nations-dominant-market-position-after-taylor-swift-ticket-fiasco-1104562944.html

US Senate to Investigate Live Nation’s ‘Dominant Market Position’ After Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

US Senate to Investigate Live Nation’s ‘Dominant Market Position’ After Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

US media reports that the Senate would soon hold a hearing on monopoly practices by Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, were confirmed on Tuesday by US Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)."That’s why we will hold a hearing on how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industry harms customers and artists alike,” Klobuchar added. She did not provide a date or a list of witnesses.In a Monday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Jonathan Kanter, head of the DOJ’s antitrust division, Sens. Klobuchar, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Edward Markey (D-MA) urged the DOJ to divorce the two companies.“If the investigation reveals that Live Nation has continued to abuse its dominant market position notwithstanding two prior consent decrees, we urge the Department to consider unwinding the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and breaking up the company. This may be the only way to truly protect consumers, artists, and venue operators and to restore competition in the ticketing market,” they added.Bungled Tour SaleThe fiasco began last Tuesday, when tickets to singer Taylor Swift’s forthcoming “The Eras Tour” went on presale for “Verified Fans.” Overloaded with unexpected volume by fans excited for Swift’s first tour in four years, the site became clogged and many fans waited for hours. Then, on Friday, Ticketmaster canceled the release of Eras tickets for sale to the general public, citing the problems with the Tuesday event.Fury over the debacle has also driven Swifties - Taylor Swift’s enthusiastic fan base - into action as well, with groups like Vigilante Legal and Break Up Ticketmaster seeking to help attorneys general make the case for the company’s cornering of the market.Longstanding Monopoly AccusationsIt isn’t the first time Ticketmaster has been accused of monopoly practices. Grunge band Pearl Jam sued the company in 1994, but the DOJ declined to take up the case. When Live Nation moved to buy Ticketmaster in 2010, reports of its anti-market activities resurfaced, but the DOJ was satisfied with pledges by Live Nation not to abuse its market position.In the wake of the botched sale, Ticketmaster tried to pass the blame on to AEG Presents, Swift’s tour promoter, by saying they chose to work with Ticketmaster. But on Tuesday, AEG pushed back.Live Nation controls 60% of the market for promotion of major concerts and is the exclusive provider for tickets at 80 of the top 100 performance arenas in the United States.

