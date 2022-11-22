https://sputniknews.com/20221122/ukrainian-troops-strike-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-days-after-a-missile-hits-poland--1104512332.html
Ukrainian Troops Strike Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Days After a Missile Hits Poland
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed President Trump's return to Twitter with Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukrainians attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear plant days after a missile hit Poland, setting alarms across NATO.In the final hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the MH17 flight investigation conclusions with Mark Sleboda, who highlighted the dubious show trial that took place in The Netherlands.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ukrainian Troops Strike Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Days After a Missile Hits Poland
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed President Trump's return to Twitter with Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukrainians attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear plant days after a missile hit Poland, setting alarms across NATO.
In the final hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the MH17 flight investigation conclusions with Mark Sleboda, who highlighted the dubious show trial that took place in The Netherlands.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.