https://sputniknews.com/20221122/thousands-of-fans-arriving-to-lusail-stadium-for-argentina-saudi-arabia-match-1104527543.html

Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match

Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Doha, making Qatar the first Arab and first Middle Eastern nation to hold such an event. It is also expected to... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T08:54+0000

2022-11-22T08:54+0000

2022-11-22T08:54+0000

2022 fifa world cup

fifa world cup 2022

2022 fifa world cup

qatar

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104457400_0:145:2763:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_6874bf2961d899e6e7e84fe3344b40c9.jpg

Sputnik is live from Lusail, Qatar, where fans are gathering at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to see the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Both teams were assigned to Group C, alongside with Poland and Mexico.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match 2022-11-22T08:54+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2022 fifa world cup, qatar, argentina, saudi arabia