WATCH: Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match
2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Sputnik is live from Lusail, Qatar, where fans are gathering at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to see the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Both teams were assigned to Group C, alongside with Poland and Mexico.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
08:54 GMT 22.11.2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Doha, making Qatar the first Arab and first Middle Eastern nation to hold such an event. It is also expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions.
Sputnik is live from Lusail, Qatar, where fans are gathering at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to see the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Both teams were assigned to Group C, alongside with Poland and Mexico.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
