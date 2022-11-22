https://sputniknews.com/20221122/thousands-of-fans-arriving-to-lusail-stadium-for-argentina-saudi-arabia-match-1104527543.html
Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match
Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Doha, making Qatar the first Arab and first Middle Eastern nation to hold such an event. It is also expected to
Sputnik is live from Lusail, Qatar, where fans are gathering at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to see the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Both teams were assigned to Group C, alongside with Poland and Mexico.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Doha, making Qatar the first Arab and first Middle Eastern nation to hold such an event. It is also expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions.
Sputnik is live from Lusail, Qatar, where fans are gathering at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to see the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Both teams were assigned to Group C, alongside with Poland and Mexico.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!