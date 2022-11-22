The War on Fossil Fuels, FTX, and Virtue Signaling at the World Cup
04:23 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 22.11.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump being reinstated on Twitter, and a 5.6 earthquake striking Indonesia.
Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Dissecting False Flags, Arizona is a Prime Example for Stolen Elections, and the Brazilian Elections
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The Fraud Squad, President Zelensky Acting Erratic, and The 50 Intel Officials involved with the Hunter Biden coverup
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Larry Johnson about the Ukrainian missile fired into Poland, Joe Biden, and the FBI created the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot. Larry explained how the media has invested in creating a political division and Alex Jones, framed by the media as the "Sandy Hook guy". Larry commented on the allegations of voter fraud in Arizona and both political parties involved in rigged elections.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Manila Chan about America's history of wars, progressives that voted to fund Ukraine, and the GOP ready to investigate Joe Biden. Manila talked about the mainstream media failures and the issues with American culture. Manila spoke on the woke movement in the West and Disney rehiring Bob Iger.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The Fraud Squad, President Zelensky Acting Erratic, and The 50 Intel Officials involved with the Hunter Biden coverup
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Larry Johnson about the Ukrainian missile fired into Poland, Joe Biden, and the FBI created the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot. Larry explained how the media has invested in creating a political division and Alex Jones, framed by the media as the "Sandy Hook guy". Larry commented on the allegations of voter fraud in Arizona and both political parties involved in rigged elections.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Manila Chan about America's history of wars, progressives that voted to fund Ukraine, and the GOP ready to investigate Joe Biden. Manila talked about the mainstream media failures and the issues with American culture. Manila spoke on the woke movement in the West and Disney rehiring Bob Iger.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.