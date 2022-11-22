International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/shashi-tharoors-kerala-tour-upsets-indian-congress-1104541017.html
Shashi Tharoor's Kerala Tour Upsets Indian Congress
Shashi Tharoor's Kerala Tour Upsets Indian Congress
India's main opposition party may have officially denied sidelining Shashi Tharoor, but it appears to be unhappy with the parliamentarian's latest moves. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T12:22+0000
2022-11-22T12:22+0000
india
indian national congress
rahul gandhi
sonia gandhi
shashi tharoor
kerala
elections
elections
polls
polls
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101669975_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f681b84caccdff6894865a9b2556e373.jpg
Shashi Tharoor's ongoing visit to Kerala has revealed rifts gripping the Congress party in the state after its top politicians, including the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, slammed the MP for running "parallel" activities in the coastal state in India's south.When Tharoor was informed about Satheesan's remarks, he responded that Congress politicians shouldn't be wary of his intentions. Relations between Tharoor and the party appear to be frosty at this stage, after the politician hurled accusations of bias during last month's Congress' presidential polls. Being one of the two candidates in the party chief's elections, Tharoor was defeated by Mallikarjun Kharge, a loyalist of the powerful Gandhi family -- Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Earlier this month, he was also dropped from the list of Congress campaigners for next month's elections in Gujarat. Interestingly, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge will campaign extensively in Gujarat, Tharoor despite being known for his oratory skills found no mention among the party's top leaders who will address rallies in the state.Coming back to the controversy surrounding his tour to his home state of Kerala, it is being reported that Tharoor is projecting himself as the Congress' State Chief candidate for the state assembly elections scheduled for 2026.Congress has been out of power in Kerala since 2016 after losing back-to-back polls to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front coalition in the state.Meanwhile, Tharoor is an extremely popular Congress politician in Kerala, having won three consecutive elections from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency in the state.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101669975_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e98550ce813d54fd7c871ab1897e283.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shashi tharoor congress rift, rift in kerala congress, tharoor congress rift, v d satheesan vs shashi tharoor, satheesan vs tharoor, shashi tharoor congress, thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, thiruvananthapuram constituency, satheesan tharoor congress, tharoor congress relations, tharoor congress ties, tharoor kerala congress, shashi tharoor congress kerala,
shashi tharoor congress rift, rift in kerala congress, tharoor congress rift, v d satheesan vs shashi tharoor, satheesan vs tharoor, shashi tharoor congress, thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, thiruvananthapuram constituency, satheesan tharoor congress, tharoor congress relations, tharoor congress ties, tharoor kerala congress, shashi tharoor congress kerala,

Shashi Tharoor's Kerala Tour Upsets Indian Congress

12:22 GMT 22.11.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriSenior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Senior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
India's main opposition party may have officially denied sidelining Shashi Tharoor, but it appears to be unhappy with the parliamentarian's latest moves.
Shashi Tharoor's ongoing visit to Kerala has revealed rifts gripping the Congress party in the state after its top politicians, including the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, slammed the MP for running "parallel" activities in the coastal state in India's south.
"The Congress in Kerala is not at all healthy to afford any more parallel activities...after suffering two drubbings in the assembly polls, the party is on a comeback mode in the state. Everybody is working as a team now. At this time, no one will be allowed to do any parallel activities," Satheesan told reporters in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
When Tharoor was informed about Satheesan's remarks, he responded that Congress politicians shouldn't be wary of his intentions.
"I do not fear anyone and there is no need for anyone to be afraid of me," Tharoor said.
Relations between Tharoor and the party appear to be frosty at this stage, after the politician hurled accusations of bias during last month's Congress' presidential polls.
Being one of the two candidates in the party chief's elections, Tharoor was defeated by Mallikarjun Kharge, a loyalist of the powerful Gandhi family -- Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Earlier this month, he was also dropped from the list of Congress campaigners for next month's elections in Gujarat.
Interestingly, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge will campaign extensively in Gujarat, Tharoor despite being known for his oratory skills found no mention among the party's top leaders who will address rallies in the state.
The Congress politician said the development was a major "disappointment" for him.
Coming back to the controversy surrounding his tour to his home state of Kerala, it is being reported that Tharoor is projecting himself as the Congress' State Chief candidate for the state assembly elections scheduled for 2026.
Congress has been out of power in Kerala since 2016 after losing back-to-back polls to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front coalition in the state.
Meanwhile, Tharoor is an extremely popular Congress politician in Kerala, having won three consecutive elections from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency in the state.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала